Gemalto: Gemalto offers El Corte Inglés store card holders an easy route to Samsung Pay

Spain's biggest department store brings the speed and convenience of mobile payment to its about 11 million cardholders

Gemalto's Trusted Service Hub ensures secure, quick and easy registration to Samsung Pay

PURE payment application offers Financiera El Corte Inglés* an independent payment eco-system

Amsterdam, 21 July 2017 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader in digital security, is enabling El Corte Inglés, Spain's biggest department store, to offer customers the opportunity to easily complement their existing store payment card with the popular Samsung Pay mobile wallet. Gemalto's Trusted Service Hub (TSH) (http://www.gemalto.com/financial/mobile-and-apps/mobile-payment/mobile-payments/tsh) ensures a swift and secure transition to the mobile payment service for El Corte Inglés card holders. The pioneering move makes Financiera El Corte Inglés the first private label card provider in Spain to adopt Samsung Pay (http://www.gemalto.com/financial/mobile-and-apps/mobile-payment/mobile-payments/oem-pay). The payment solution is based on PURE, a white label payment application (http://www.gemalto.com/financial/cards/emv-white-label-payment/private-label-users) which brings EMV technology to private label cards, reinforcing the Spanish retailer complete autonomy with its payment eco-system.

Companion digitized cards can be created in an instant

Over 11 million consumers currently hold an El Corte Inglés payment card. For these shoppers, creating a digital card on Samsung Pay will involve nothing more than a simple online enrolment powered by the Gemalto TSH platform. Gemalto's TSH provides the entire digitalization and tokenization (http://www.gemalto.com/brochures-site/download-site/Documents/tel-tokenization-infographic.pdf) process. In simple terms, El Corte Inglés card holders can opt to replace the physical card's credential with a substitute digital value known as a token. Only the token's data is stored on the phone, ensuring that the real card credentials are protected from fraudsters and misuse. As for customers, they benefit from the convenience brought by the digital card to pay for goods and services and can authenticate transactions instantly and securely using biometrics.

*Financera El Corte Inglés is the Financial Services arm of El Corte Inglés Group

About Gemalto

Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security (http://www.gemalto.com/companyinfo/digital-security), with 2016 annual revenues of €3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.

From secure software to biometrics and encryption, our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.

Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.

Our 15,000+ employees operate out of 112 offices, 43 personalization and data centers, and 30 research and software development centers located in 48 countries.

For more information visit www.gemalto.com (http://www.gemalto.com/), or follow @gemalto (http://twitter.com/gemalto) on Twitter.

