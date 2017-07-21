

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - SillaJen, Inc. and Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd. announced approval by the China Food and Drug Administration to conduct a Phase 3 clinical trial for advanced liver cancer using its oncolytic immunotherapy called Pexa-Vec (formerly JX-594), the PHOCUS study.



SillaJen and Lee's Pharmaceutical participated in a first of its kind Chinese Center for Drug Evaluation advisory committee meeting for this approval, which was held earlier this year to promote transparency in the China drug development process.



At the end of the meeting, the committee voted, and it was announced by the chairman of the advisory committee, that the trial had been approved to be conducted in China.



The PHOCUS trial, is a global Phase 3 study, for patients who have not received prior systemic treatment for their cancer, and they will be randomized to one of two treatment groups: one which will receive Pexa-Vec followed by sorafenib and one which will receive sorafenib alone.



The randomized study will be conducted in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe, with China being the most recent addition. The primary objective of the study will be to determine the overall survival of patients treated with Pexa-Vec, followed by sorafenib versus sorafenib alone.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX