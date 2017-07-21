Cegereal SA: Cegereal, the French Core Office REIT - First-half 2017: Active rental activity with new leases signed for a total of 11,300 sq.m

Paris, July 21, 2017 - 8:00 a.m.

Cegereal

First-half 2017

ACTIVE RENTAL ACTIVITY WITH NEW LEASES SIGNED FOR A TOTAL OF 11,300Â SQ.M

Key figures

In millions of euros First-half 2017 First-half 2016 Change IFRS rental income 26.0 24.4 +6.7% IFRS net income 29.7 32.6 -8.8% EPRA earnings 14.9 13.8 +7.8% Net cash flows from operations 18.9 17.6 +7.3% Portfolio value (excluding transfer duties) 1,144 967 +15.7% Portfolio value (excluding transfer duties) at constant scope of consolidation 991 967 +2.5% EPRA NNNAV per share excluding transfer duties (in â‚¬) 41.4 40.0 +3.5% Replacement NAV per share including transfer duties (in â‚¬) 47.8 45.4 +5.2% Dividend per share (in â‚¬)Â 2.1 2.0 +5.0% Total Share Return over the last 12 months 8.7% 17.3% Â

Rental income grew by 6.7% year-on-year mainly thanks to rents collected on the Hanami property.

Cegereal's IFRS in H1 net income came to â‚¬29.7 million for the sixÂ months ended JuneÂ 30,Â 2017 (â‚¬32.6 million reported for the same period in 2016). The decrease mainly reflects a smaller rise in the value of the properties in our portfolio (up â‚¬14 million compared with â‚¬19.5 million).

Cegereal's EPRA earnings came to â‚¬14.9 million for the first half of the year. The rise of 7.8% is primarily due to higher rental income and savings achieved on financial expenses via refinancing, despite the increase in non-recurring transaction costs.

A VIBRANT RENTAL BUSINESS

Cegereal enjoyed active rental activity in the first half of 2017, with new leases signed for a total of 11,300Â sq.m.

Huawei increased its presence in the heart of TMT Valley, leasing an additional 6,500 sq.m in the ArcsÂ deÂ Seine complex for a minimum lease term of six years, to occupy a total of 11,700 sq.m. RT, a network of international news channels, also moved teams to the campus site, signing a firm nine-yearÂ lease for 1,800Â sq.m.

GE Capital will vacate the space it occupies in the Europlaza building at the end of August, while at the same time My Money Bank will take up an additional 3,000 sq.m. As a result, a single 8,000Â sq.m space will become available in 2018 on the top floors of a tower in La DÃ©fense, Europe's largest business district.

Cegereal's financial occupancy rate represented 92.6% including the second Huawei lease beginning on July 3rd, 2017 compared with 87% at December 31, 2016.

TOTAL SHARE RETURN (TSR) OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS: up 8.7%

With the addition to the portfolio of a fourth property in late 2016, the estimated value of Cegereal's real estate assets at June 30, 2017 totaled â‚¬1,144 million excluding transfer duties (â‚¬1,230 million including transfer duties), versus â‚¬1,124 million excluding transfer duties (â‚¬1,209 million including transfer duties) at DecemberÂ 31,Â 2016.

EPRA NNNAV, excluding transfer duties, amounted to â‚¬41.4 per share, reflecting changes in fair value of properties (positive impact of â‚¬1.1 per share), dividend distributions (negative impact of â‚¬2.1 per share), consolidated earnings growth (positive impact of â‚¬1.2 per share) and movements in other line items (positive impact of â‚¬0.4 per share).

Total Share Return over the last 12 months came to 8.7%, with NAV growth of 3.5% and a distribution ratio of 5.2%.

OUTLOOK

Given that discussions regarding most of its available space have reached an advanced stage, Cegereal will be focusing on acquisition opportunities and initiatives to innovate its Europlaza rental offering.

After twice receiving recognition for revolutionizing La DÃ©fense with Europlaza, the district's first totally overhauled property and its first "Garden Tower", Cegereal is planning a new transformative phase for Europlaza, where it aims to market the "first premium units available in a refurbished building" at LaÂ DÃ©fense. Europlaza will continue to reinvent its future with the creation of connected spaces that place digital technologies at the center of the user experience and encourage flexible, collaborative ways of working.

INVESTOR CALENDAR

October 26, 2017: Third-quarter 2017 revenue

Interim Financial Statements

(IFRS)

Six-month period ended June 30, 2017

Excerpts from the interim financial report

approved by the Board of Directors on July 20, 2017.

The Statutory Auditors have performed a review

of the interim financial statements.

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (IFRS) for the six months ended June 30, 2017

in thousands of euros, except per share data Â Â Â Â June 30, 2017 Dec. 31, 2016 June 30, 2016 Â Â 6 months 12 months 6 months Â Â Â Â Â Â Rental income 25 975Â 47 196Â 24 354Â Â Income from other services 10 675Â 13 991Â 10 597Â Â Building-related costs (14 306)Â (17 221)Â (11 396)Â Â Net rental income 22 344Â 43 965Â 23 555Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Sale of building Â Â Â Â Administrative costs (2 513)Â (3 663)Â (1 849)Â Â Net additions to provisions & depreciation and amortization expense (5)Â Â (4)Â Â Other operating expenses Â (716) (741)Â Â Other operating income 716 9 8Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Increase in fair value of investment property 14 095Â 34 292 37 561Â Â Decrease in fair value of investment property Â (13 900)Â (18 030)Â Â Total change in fair value of investment property 14 095Â 20 392 19 531Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Net operating income 34 636 59 987 40 500 Â Â Â Â Â Â Financial income 204Â 53Â 0Â Â Financial expenses (5 102)Â (17Â 972) (7 074)Â Â Net financial expense (4Â 898)Â (17 919)Â (7 074)Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Corporate income tax 0Â (802)Â (802)Â Â Â Â Â Â Â CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 29 738 41 265 32 623 Â of which attributable to owners of the Company 29 738Â 41 265Â 32 623Â Â of which attributable to non-controlling interests 0Â 0Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Other comprehensive income Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 29 738 41 265 32 623 Â of which attributable to owners of the Company 29 738Â 41 265Â 32 623Â Â of which attributable to non-controlling interests 0 0 0 Â Â Â Â Â Â Basic earnings per share (in euros) 2,23 3,09 2,44 Â Diluted earnings per share 2,04 2,95 2,44 Â

Consolidated Balance Sheet (IFRS) at June 30, 2017

in thousands of euros Â Â Â Â June 30, 2017 Dec. 31, 2016 June 30, 2016 Â Â Â Â Â Â Non-current assets Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Property, plant and equipment 56Â 61Â 66Â Â Investment property 1Â 143 700Â 1 124 100Â 967 300Â Â Non-current loans and receivables 15 359Â 22 949Â 26 416Â Â Financial instruments 101Â 184Â Â Â Total non-current assets 1Â 159 216Â 1 147 294Â 993 781Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Current assets Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Trade accounts receivable 10 808Â 16 539Â 11 823Â Â Other operating receivables 16 065Â 12 709Â 7 039Â Â Prepaid expenses 247Â 354Â 193Â Â Total receivables 27 120Â 29 602Â 19054Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Cash and cash equivalents 42 321Â 18 634Â 26 346Â Â Total cash and cash equivalents 42 321Â 18 634Â 26 346Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Total current assets 69 441Â 48 236Â 45 400Â Â Â TOTAL ASSETS 1Â 228 657Â 1Â 195 530Â 1 039 182 Â Â Â Â Â Â Shareholders' equity Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Share capital 66 863Â 66 863Â 160 470Â Â Legal reserve and additional paid-in capital 77 600Â 115 043Â 21 436Â Â Consolidated reserves and retained earnings 410 646Â 359 877Â 359 663Â Â Net attributable income 29 738Â 41 265Â 32 623Â Â Total shareholders' equity 584 847Â 583 048Â 574 192Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Non-current liabilities Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Non-current borrowings 577 061Â 576 951Â 403 254Â Â Other non-current borrowings and debt 5 374Â 4 605Â 4 058Â Â Financial instruments (1)Â 920Â Â Â Total non-current liabilities 582 435Â 582 476Â 407 312Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Current liabilities Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Current borrowings 3 160Â 2 224Â 1 591Â Â Trade accounts payable 2 880Â 5 832Â 2 525Â Â Corporate income tax liability Â Â 802Â Â Other liabilities 39 250Â 7 985Â 37 968Â Â Other financial liabilities Â Â 750Â Â Prepaid revenue 16 086Â 13 966Â 14 041Â Â Total current liabilities 61 376Â 30 007Â 57 678Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Total liabilities 643 811Â 612 483Â 464 990Â Â TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1Â 228 657Â 1 195 530Â 1 039 182 Â

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the six months ended June 30, 2017

in thousands of euros Â Â Â Â June 30, 2017 Dec. 31, 2016 June 30, 2016 Â Â Â Â Â Â OPERATING ACTIVITIES Â Â Â Â Consolidated net income 29 738Â 41 625Â 32 623Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Elimination of items related to the valuation of buildings: Â Â Â Â Fair value adjustments to investment property (14 095)Â (20 392)Â (19 531)Â Â Indemnity received from lessees for the replacement of components Â Â Â Â Elimination of other income/expense items with no cash impact: Â Â Â Â Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (excluding investment property) 5Â 9Â 4Â Â Free share grants not vested at the reporting date 103 102 Â Â Fair value of financial instruments (share subscription warrants) (838)Â Â 895 741Â Â Adjustments for loans at amortized cost 957Â 2 949Â 590Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Cash flows from operations before tax and changes in working capital requirementsÂ 15 870 24 828 14 427 Â Â Â Â Â Â Change in shareholder debt 28Â 082 Â Â 26 746Â Â Other changes in working capital requirements 12 216Â 376Â 6 574Â Â Working capital adjustments to reflect changes in the scope of consolidation Â 134 Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Change in working capital requirementsÂ 40 298 511 33 320 Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Net cash flows from operating activitiesÂ 56 168 25 339 47 747 Â INVESTING ACTIVITIES Â Â Â Â Acquisition of fixed assets (5 505)Â (161Â 717) (5 777)Â Â Net decrease in amounts due to fixed asset suppliers 2 314Â 621Â 2 314Â Â Â Net cash flows used in investing activitiesÂ (5 297) (161 096) (3 464) Â FINANCING ACTIVITIES Â Â Â Â Increase in share capital Â Â Â Â Change in bank debt (375) Â 181 000 Â Â Issue of financial instruments (share subscription warrants) Â Â 9 9Â Â Refinancing transaction costs (106) (8Â 542) Â Â Purchase of hedging instruments Â (168) Â Â Net increase in current borrowings Â Â (35)Â Â Net decrease in current borrowings 571 (523) Â Â Net increase in other non-current borrowings and debt 769Â 654Â 107Â Â Net decrease in other non-current borrowings and debt Â Â Â Â Purchases and sales of treasury shares 40Â (43)Â 5Â Â Dividends paid (28Â 082)Â (26 720)Â (26 746)Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Net cash flows used in financing activitiesÂ (27 184) 145 668 (26 660) Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Change in cash and cash equivalentsÂ 23 687 9 911 17 623 Â Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 18 634 8 723 8 723Â Â Â Â Â Â Â CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF THE PERIODÂ 42 321 18 634 26 346 Â

