Cegereal SA: Cegereal, the French Core Office REIT - First-half 2017: Active rental activity with new leases signed for a total of 11,300 sq.m

Paris, July 21, 2017 - 8:00 a.m.

Regulated information

Cegereal

First-half 2017

ACTIVE RENTAL ACTIVITY WITH NEW LEASES SIGNED FOR A TOTAL OF 11,300 SQ.M

Key figures

In millions of euros First-half 2017 First-half 2016 Change IFRS rental income 26.0 24.4 +6.7% IFRS net income 29.7 32.6 -8.8% EPRA earnings 14.9 13.8 +7.8% Net cash flows from operations 18.9 17.6 +7.3% Portfolio value (excluding transfer duties) 1,144 967 +15.7% Portfolio value (excluding transfer duties) at constant scope of consolidation 991 967 +2.5% EPRA NNNAV per share excluding transfer duties (in €) 41.4 40.0 +3.5% Replacement NAV per share including transfer duties (in €) 47.8 45.4 +5.2% Dividend per share (in €) 2.1 2.0 +5.0% Total Share Return over the last 12 months 8.7% 17.3%

Rental income grew by 6.7% year-on-year mainly thanks to rents collected on the Hanami property.

Cegereal's IFRS in H1 net income came to €29.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017 (€32.6 million reported for the same period in 2016). The decrease mainly reflects a smaller rise in the value of the properties in our portfolio (up €14 million compared with €19.5 million).

Cegereal's EPRA earnings came to €14.9 million for the first half of the year. The rise of 7.8% is primarily due to higher rental income and savings achieved on financial expenses via refinancing, despite the increase in non-recurring transaction costs.

A VIBRANT RENTAL BUSINESS

Cegereal enjoyed active rental activity in the first half of 2017, with new leases signed for a total of 11,300 sq.m.

Huawei increased its presence in the heart of TMT Valley, leasing an additional 6,500 sq.m in the Arcs de Seine complex for a minimum lease term of six years, to occupy a total of 11,700 sq.m. RT, a network of international news channels, also moved teams to the campus site, signing a firm nine-year lease for 1,800 sq.m.

GE Capital will vacate the space it occupies in the Europlaza building at the end of August, while at the same time My Money Bank will take up an additional 3,000 sq.m. As a result, a single 8,000 sq.m space will become available in 2018 on the top floors of a tower in La Défense, Europe's largest business district.

Cegereal's financial occupancy rate represented 92.6% including the second Huawei lease beginning on July 3rd, 2017 compared with 87% at December 31, 2016.

TOTAL SHARE RETURN (TSR) OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS: up 8.7%

With the addition to the portfolio of a fourth property in late 2016, the estimated value of Cegereal's real estate assets at June 30, 2017 totaled €1,144 million excluding transfer duties (€1,230 million including transfer duties), versus €1,124 million excluding transfer duties (€1,209 million including transfer duties) at December 31, 2016.

EPRA NNNAV, excluding transfer duties, amounted to €41.4 per share, reflecting changes in fair value of properties (positive impact of €1.1 per share), dividend distributions (negative impact of €2.1 per share), consolidated earnings growth (positive impact of €1.2 per share) and movements in other line items (positive impact of €0.4 per share).

Total Share Return over the last 12 months came to 8.7%, with NAV growth of 3.5% and a distribution ratio of 5.2%.

OUTLOOK

Given that discussions regarding most of its available space have reached an advanced stage, Cegereal will be focusing on acquisition opportunities and initiatives to innovate its Europlaza rental offering.

After twice receiving recognition for revolutionizing La Défense with Europlaza, the district's first totally overhauled property and its first "Garden Tower", Cegereal is planning a new transformative phase for Europlaza, where it aims to market the "first premium units available in a refurbished building" at La Défense. Europlaza will continue to reinvent its future with the creation of connected spaces that place digital technologies at the center of the user experience and encourage flexible, collaborative ways of working.

INVESTOR CALENDAR

October 26, 2017: Third-quarter 2017 revenue

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations

Alexandre Dechaux / +33 1 53 32 84 77

Alexandre.dechaux@citigate.fr Investor Relations

Raphaël Tréguier / +33 1 42 25 76 36

raphael.treguier@cegereal.com

About Cegereal

Created in 2006, Cegereal is a commercial property company that invests in prime office properties in Greater Paris. The portfolio's appraisal value is estimated at €1,209 million as of December 31, 2016 (replacement value).

To date, Cegereal is the first French property company with a fully certified portfolio from an environmental point of view (HQE and BREEAM "Very Good") and ranks as "Sector Leader" in the international benchmark GRESB.

Cegereal is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096). The Company had a market capitalization of €531 million on July 17, 2017.

www.cegereal.com. (http://www.cegereal.com./)

Interim Financial Statements

(IFRS)

Six-month period ended June 30, 2017

Excerpts from the interim financial report

approved by the Board of Directors on July 20, 2017.

The Statutory Auditors have performed a review

of the interim financial statements.

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (IFRS) for the six months ended June 30, 2017

in thousands of euros, except per share data June 30, 2017 Dec. 31, 2016 June 30, 2016 6 months 12 months 6 months Rental income 25 975 47 196 24 354 Income from other services 10 675 13 991 10 597 Building-related costs (14 306) (17 221) (11 396) Net rental income 22 344 43 965 23 555 Sale of building Administrative costs (2 513) (3 663) (1 849) Net additions to provisions & depreciation and amortization expense (5) (4) Other operating expenses (716) (741) Other operating income 716 9 8 Increase in fair value of investment property 14 095 34 292 37 561 Decrease in fair value of investment property (13 900) (18 030) Total change in fair value of investment property 14 095 20 392 19 531 Net operating income 34 636 59 987 40 500 Financial income 204 53 0 Financial expenses (5 102) (17 972) (7 074) Net financial expense (4 898) (17 919) (7 074) Corporate income tax 0 (802) (802) CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 29 738 41 265 32 623 of which attributable to owners of the Company 29 738 41 265 32 623 of which attributable to non-controlling interests 0 0 0 Other comprehensive income TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 29 738 41 265 32 623 of which attributable to owners of the Company 29 738 41 265 32 623 of which attributable to non-controlling interests 0 0 0 Basic earnings per share (in euros) 2,23 3,09 2,44 Diluted earnings per share 2,04 2,95 2,44

Consolidated Balance Sheet (IFRS) at June 30, 2017

in thousands of euros June 30, 2017 Dec. 31, 2016 June 30, 2016 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 56 61 66 Investment property 1 143 700 1 124 100 967 300 Non-current loans and receivables 15 359 22 949 26 416 Financial instruments 101 184 Total non-current assets 1 159 216 1 147 294 993 781 Current assets Trade accounts receivable 10 808 16 539 11 823 Other operating receivables 16 065 12 709 7 039 Prepaid expenses 247 354 193 Total receivables 27 120 29 602 19054 Cash and cash equivalents 42 321 18 634 26 346 Total cash and cash equivalents 42 321 18 634 26 346 Total current assets 69 441 48 236 45 400 TOTAL ASSETS 1 228 657 1 195 530 1 039 182 Shareholders' equity Share capital 66 863 66 863 160 470 Legal reserve and additional paid-in capital 77 600 115 043 21 436 Consolidated reserves and retained earnings 410 646 359 877 359 663 Net attributable income 29 738 41 265 32 623 Total shareholders' equity 584 847 583 048 574 192 Non-current liabilities Non-current borrowings 577 061 576 951 403 254 Other non-current borrowings and debt 5 374 4 605 4 058 Financial instruments (1) 920 Total non-current liabilities 582 435 582 476 407 312 Current liabilities Current borrowings 3 160 2 224 1 591 Trade accounts payable 2 880 5 832 2 525 Corporate income tax liability 802 Other liabilities 39 250 7 985 37 968 Other financial liabilities 750 Prepaid revenue 16 086 13 966 14 041 Total current liabilities 61 376 30 007 57 678 Total liabilities 643 811 612 483 464 990 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1 228 657 1 195 530 1 039 182

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the six months ended June 30, 2017

in thousands of euros June 30, 2017 Dec. 31, 2016 June 30, 2016 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Consolidated net income 29 738 41 625 32 623 Elimination of items related to the valuation of buildings: Fair value adjustments to investment property (14 095) (20 392) (19 531) Indemnity received from lessees for the replacement of components Elimination of other income/expense items with no cash impact: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (excluding investment property) 5 9 4 Free share grants not vested at the reporting date 103 102 Fair value of financial instruments (share subscription warrants) (838) 895 741 Adjustments for loans at amortized cost 957 2 949 590 Cash flows from operations before tax and changes in working capital requirements 15 870 24 828 14 427 Change in shareholder debt 28 082 26 746 Other changes in working capital requirements 12 216 376 6 574 Working capital adjustments to reflect changes in the scope of consolidation 134 Change in working capital requirements 40 298 511 33 320 Net cash flows from operating activities 56 168 25 339 47 747 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of fixed assets (5 505) (161 717) (5 777) Net decrease in amounts due to fixed asset suppliers 2 314 621 2 314 Net cash flows used in investing activities (5 297) (161 096) (3 464) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Increase in share capital Change in bank debt (375) 181 000 Issue of financial instruments (share subscription warrants) 9 9 Refinancing transaction costs (106) (8 542) Purchase of hedging instruments (168) Net increase in current borrowings (35) Net decrease in current borrowings 571 (523) Net increase in other non-current borrowings and debt 769 654 107 Net decrease in other non-current borrowings and debt Purchases and sales of treasury shares 40 (43) 5 Dividends paid (28 082) (26 720) (26 746) Net cash flows used in financing activities (27 184) 145 668 (26 660) Change in cash and cash equivalents 23 687 9 911 17 623 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 18 634 8 723 8 723 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF THE PERIOD 42 321 18 634 26 346

Cegereal - PR HY 2017 (http://hugin.info/155833/R/2121830/808708.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Cegereal SA via Globenewswire