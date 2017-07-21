Cegereal SA: Cegereal, the French Core Office REIT - First-half 2017: Active rental activity with new leases signed for a total of 11,300 sq.m

Paris, July 21, 2017 - 8:00 a.m.
Regulated information
Cegereal
First-half 2017
ACTIVE RENTAL ACTIVITY WITH NEW LEASES SIGNED FOR A TOTAL OF 11,300Â SQ.M
- Key figures
|In millions of euros
|First-half 2017
|First-half 2016
|Change
|IFRS rental income
|26.0
|24.4
|+6.7%
|IFRS net income
|29.7
|32.6
|-8.8%
|EPRA earnings
|14.9
|13.8
|+7.8%
|Net cash flows from operations
|18.9
|17.6
|+7.3%
|Portfolio value (excluding transfer duties)
|1,144
|967
|+15.7%
|Portfolio value (excluding transfer duties) at constant scope of consolidation
|991
|967
|+2.5%
|EPRA NNNAV per share excluding transfer duties (in â‚¬)
|41.4
|40.0
|+3.5%
|Replacement NAV per share including transfer duties (in â‚¬)
|47.8
|45.4
|+5.2%
|Dividend per share (in â‚¬)Â
|2.1
|2.0
|+5.0%
|Total Share Return over the last 12 months
|8.7%
|17.3%
|Â
Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â
Rental income grew by 6.7% year-on-year mainly thanks to rents collected on the Hanami property.
Cegereal's IFRS in H1 net income came to â‚¬29.7 million for the sixÂ months ended JuneÂ 30,Â 2017 (â‚¬32.6 million reported for the same period in 2016). The decrease mainly reflects a smaller rise in the value of the properties in our portfolio (up â‚¬14 million compared with â‚¬19.5 million).
Cegereal's EPRA earnings came to â‚¬14.9 million for the first half of the year. The rise of 7.8% is primarily due to higher rental income and savings achieved on financial expenses via refinancing, despite the increase in non-recurring transaction costs.
- A VIBRANT RENTAL BUSINESS
Cegereal enjoyed active rental activity in the first half of 2017, with new leases signed for a total of 11,300Â sq.m.
Huawei increased its presence in the heart of TMT Valley, leasing an additional 6,500 sq.m in the ArcsÂ deÂ Seine complex for a minimum lease term of six years, to occupy a total of 11,700 sq.m. RT, a network of international news channels, also moved teams to the campus site, signing a firm nine-yearÂ lease for 1,800Â sq.m.
GE Capital will vacate the space it occupies in the Europlaza building at the end of August, while at the same time My Money Bank will take up an additional 3,000 sq.m. As a result, a single 8,000Â sq.m space will become available in 2018 on the top floors of a tower in La DÃ©fense, Europe's largest business district.
Cegereal's financial occupancy rate represented 92.6% including the second Huawei lease beginning on July 3rd, 2017 compared with 87% at December 31, 2016.
- TOTAL SHARE RETURN (TSR) OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS: up 8.7%
With the addition to the portfolio of a fourth property in late 2016, the estimated value of Cegereal's real estate assets at June 30, 2017 totaled â‚¬1,144 million excluding transfer duties (â‚¬1,230 million including transfer duties), versus â‚¬1,124 million excluding transfer duties (â‚¬1,209 million including transfer duties) at DecemberÂ 31,Â 2016.
EPRA NNNAV, excluding transfer duties, amounted to â‚¬41.4 per share, reflecting changes in fair value of properties (positive impact of â‚¬1.1 per share), dividend distributions (negative impact of â‚¬2.1 per share), consolidated earnings growth (positive impact of â‚¬1.2 per share) and movements in other line items (positive impact of â‚¬0.4 per share).
Total Share Return over the last 12 months came to 8.7%, with NAV growth of 3.5% and a distribution ratio of 5.2%.
- OUTLOOK
Given that discussions regarding most of its available space have reached an advanced stage, Cegereal will be focusing on acquisition opportunities and initiatives to innovate its Europlaza rental offering.
After twice receiving recognition for revolutionizing La DÃ©fense with Europlaza, the district's first totally overhauled property and its first "Garden Tower", Cegereal is planning a new transformative phase for Europlaza, where it aims to market the "first premium units available in a refurbished building" at LaÂ DÃ©fense. Europlaza will continue to reinvent its future with the creation of connected spaces that place digital technologies at the center of the user experience and encourage flexible, collaborative ways of working.
- INVESTOR CALENDAR
October 26, 2017: Third-quarter 2017 revenue
For more information, please contact:
|Media Relations
Alexandre Dechaux / +33 1 53 32 84 77 Â
Alexandre.dechaux@citigate.frÂ
|Investor Relations
RaphaÃ«l TrÃ©guier / +33 1 42 25 76 36Â
raphael.treguier@cegereal.com
About Cegereal
Created in 2006, Cegereal is a commercial property company that invests in prime office properties in Greater Paris. The portfolio's appraisal value is estimated at â‚¬1,209Â million as of DecemberÂ 31,Â 2016 (replacement value).
To date, Cegereal is the first French property company with a fully certified portfolio from an environmental point of view (HQE and BREEAM "Very Good") and ranks as "Sector Leader" in the international benchmark GRESB.
Cegereal is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096). The Company had a market capitalization of â‚¬531Â million on July 17, 2017.
www.cegereal.com. (http://www.cegereal.com./)
Interim Financial Statements
(IFRS)
Six-month period ended June 30, 2017
Excerpts from the interim financial report
approved by the Board of Directors on July 20, 2017.
The Statutory Auditors have performed a review
of the interim financial statements.
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (IFRS) for the six months ended June 30, 2017
|in thousands of euros, except per share data
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|June 30, 2017
|Dec. 31, 2016
|June 30, 2016
|Â
|Â
|6 months
|12 months
|6 months
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Rental income
|25 975Â
|47 196Â
|24 354Â
|Â
|Income from other services
|10 675Â
|13 991Â
|10 597Â
|Â
|Building-related costs
|(14 306)Â
|(17 221)Â
|(11 396)Â
|Â
|Net rental income
|22 344Â
|43 965Â
|23 555Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Sale of building
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Administrative costs
|(2 513)Â
|(3 663)Â
|(1 849)Â
|Â
|Net additions to provisions & depreciation and amortization expense
|(5)Â
|Â
|(4)Â
|Â
|Other operating expenses
|Â
|(716)
|(741)Â
|Â
|Other operating income
|716
|9
|8Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Increase in fair value of investment property
|14 095Â
|34 292
|37 561Â
|Â
|Decrease in fair value of investment property
|Â
|(13 900)Â
|(18 030)Â
|Â
|Total change in fair value of investment property
|14 095Â
|20 392
|19 531Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Net operating income
|34 636
|59 987
|40 500
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Financial income
|204Â
|53Â
|0Â
|Â
|Financial expenses
|(5 102)Â
|(17Â 972)
|(7 074)Â
|Â
|Net financial expense
|(4Â 898)Â
|(17 919)Â
|(7 074)Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Corporate income tax
|0Â
|(802)Â
|(802)Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME
|29 738
|41 265
|32 623
|Â
|of which attributable to owners of the Company
|29 738Â
|41 265Â
|32 623Â
|Â
|of which attributable to non-controlling interests
|0Â
|0Â
|0Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Other comprehensive income
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|29 738
|41 265
|32 623
|Â
|of which attributable to owners of the Company
|29 738Â
|41 265Â
|32 623Â
|Â
|of which attributable to non-controlling interests
|0
|0
|0
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Basic earnings per share (in euros)
|2,23
|3,09
|2,44
|Â
|Diluted earnings per share
|2,04
|2,95
|2,44
|Â
Consolidated Balance Sheet (IFRS) at June 30, 2017
|in thousands of euros
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|June 30, 2017
|Dec. 31, 2016
|June 30, 2016
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Non-current assets
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Property, plant and equipment
|56Â
|61Â
|66Â
|Â
|Investment property
|1Â 143 700Â
|1 124 100Â
|967 300Â
|Â
|Non-current loans and receivables
|15 359Â
|22 949Â
|26 416Â
|Â
|Financial instruments
|101Â
|184Â
|Â
|Â
|Total non-current assets
|1Â 159 216Â
|1 147 294Â
|993 781Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Current assets
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Trade accounts receivable
|10 808Â
|16 539Â
|11 823Â
|Â
|Other operating receivables
|16 065Â
|12 709Â
|7 039Â
|Â
|Prepaid expenses
|247Â
|354Â
|193Â
|Â
|Total receivables
|27 120Â
|29 602Â
|19054Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Cash and cash equivalents
|42 321Â
|18 634Â
|26 346Â
|Â
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|42 321Â
|18 634Â
|26 346Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Total current assets
|69 441Â
|48 236Â
|45 400Â
|Â
|Â TOTAL ASSETS
|1Â 228 657Â
|1Â 195 530Â
|1 039 182
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Shareholders' equity
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Share capital
|66 863Â
|66 863Â
|160 470Â
|Â
|Legal reserve and additional paid-in capital
|77 600Â
|115 043Â
|21 436Â
|Â
|Consolidated reserves and retained earnings
|410 646Â
|359 877Â
|359 663Â
|Â
|Net attributable income
|29 738Â
|41 265Â
|32 623Â
|Â
|Total shareholders' equity
|584 847Â
|583 048Â
|574 192Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Non-current liabilities
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Non-current borrowings
|577 061Â
|576 951Â
|403 254Â
|Â
|Other non-current borrowings and debt
|5 374Â
|4 605Â
|4 058Â
|Â
|Financial instruments
|(1)Â
|920Â
|Â
|Â
|Total non-current liabilities
|582 435Â
|582 476Â
|407 312Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Current liabilities
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Current borrowings
|3 160Â
|2 224Â
|1 591Â
|Â
|Trade accounts payable
|2 880Â
|5 832Â
|2 525Â
|Â
|Corporate income tax liability
|Â
|Â
|802Â
|Â
|Other liabilities
|39 250Â
|7 985Â
|37 968Â
|Â
|Other financial liabilities
|Â
|Â
|750Â
|Â
|Prepaid revenue
|16 086Â
|13 966Â
|14 041Â
|Â
|Total current liabilities
|61 376Â
|30 007Â
|57 678Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Total liabilities
|643 811Â
|612 483Â
|464 990Â
|Â
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|1Â 228 657Â
|1 195 530Â
|1 039 182
|Â
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the six months ended June 30, 2017
|in thousands of euros
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|June 30, 2017
|Dec. 31, 2016
|June 30, 2016
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Consolidated net income
|29 738Â
|41 625Â
|32 623Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Elimination of items related to the valuation of buildings:
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Fair value adjustments to investment property
|(14 095)Â
|(20 392)Â
|(19 531)Â
|Â
|Indemnity received from lessees for the replacement of components
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Elimination of other income/expense items with no cash impact:
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (excluding investment property)
|5Â
|9Â
|4Â
|Â
|Free share grants not vested at the reporting date
|103
|102
|Â
|Â
|Fair value of financial instruments (share subscription warrants)
|(838)Â
|Â 895
|741Â
|Â
|Adjustments for loans at amortized cost
|957Â
|2 949Â
|590Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Cash flows from operations before tax and changes in working capital requirementsÂ
|15 870
|24 828
|14 427
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Change in shareholder debt
|28Â 082 Â
|Â
|26 746Â
|Â
|Other changes in working capital requirements
|12 216Â
|376Â
|6 574Â
|Â
|Working capital adjustments to reflect changes in the scope of consolidation
|Â
|134
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â Change in working capital requirementsÂ
|40 298
|511
|33 320
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â Net cash flows from operating activitiesÂ
|56 168
|25 339
|47 747
|Â
|INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Acquisition of fixed assets
|(5 505)Â
|(161Â 717)
|(5 777)Â
|Â
|Net decrease in amounts due to fixed asset suppliers
|2 314Â
|621Â
|2 314Â
|Â
|Â Net cash flows used in investing activitiesÂ
|(5 297)
|(161 096)
|(3 464)
|Â
|FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Increase in share capital
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Change in bank debt
|(375)
|Â 181 000
|Â
|Â
|Issue of financial instruments (share subscription warrants)
|Â
|Â 9
|9Â
|Â
|Refinancing transaction costs
|(106)
|(8Â 542)
|Â
|Â
|Purchase of hedging instruments
|Â
|(168)
|Â
|Â
|Net increase in current borrowings
|Â
|Â
|(35)Â
|Â
|Net decrease in current borrowings
|571
|(523)
|Â
|Â
|Net increase in other non-current borrowings and debt
|769Â
|654Â
|107Â
|Â
|Net decrease in other non-current borrowings and debt
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Purchases and sales of treasury shares
|40Â
|(43)Â
|5Â
|Â
|Dividends paid
|(28Â 082)Â
|(26 720)Â
|(26 746)Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â Net cash flows used in financing activitiesÂ
|(27 184)
|145 668
|(26 660)
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â Change in cash and cash equivalentsÂ
|23 687
|9 911
|17 623
|Â
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
|18 634
|8 723
|8 723Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF THE PERIODÂ
|42 321
|18 634
|26 346
|Â
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Cegereal SA via Globenewswire