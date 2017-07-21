Kinnevik: Kinnevik: Interim Report 1 January - 30 June 2017

Operating companies' performance

Zalando's preliminary numbers for the second quarter showed revenue growth of 19-21% with an EBIT margin of 7.3-7.8%

GFG achieved 18% revenue growth in the first quarter and an EBITDA margin of -13%

Millicom's organic service revenue declined by 1.3% in the second quarter and the EBITDA margin amounted to 35%

Tele2 grew second quarter revenues by 3% on a like for like basis and delivered an EBITDA margin of 20%

Com Hem had organic revenue growth of 5% in the second quarter and an organic underlying EBITDA margin of 48%

MTG reported second quarter organic revenue growth of 5% and an EBIT margin of 9%

Investment management activities

Total investments of SEK 3.9bn in the second quarter, whereof SEK 3.7bn for a 18.5% stake in Com Hem

Total divestments of SEK 3.1bn, whereof: SEK 2.1bn (EUR 217m) from the sale of Kinnevik's remaining shareholding in Rocket Internet SEK 1.0bn (USD 115m) from the sale of Kinnevik's remaining shareholding in Lazada

On 21 July, Kinnevik announced an investment of USD 65m in Betterment, increasing the ownership to 16%

Financial position

Net Asset Value of SEK 81.9bn (SEK 298 per share), up SEK 2.4bn or 3% during the quarter led by a SEK 1.9bn increase from Zalando and a SEK 1.2bn increase from Tele2 including dividend received. Adding back dividend paid of SEK 2.2bn, the value increase was 6% during the quarter

Net debt position of SEK 0.8bn at the end of the quarter

Bond issue of SEK 1.45bn in new bonds and SEK 400m tap issue of the 2022 bonds

Organisation

Appointment of Georgi Ganev as CEO with effect from 1 January 2018

This information is information that Kinnevik AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CET on 21 July 2017.

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com (http://www.kinnevik.com) or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations

Phone +46 (0)8 562 000 83

Mobile +46 (0)70 762 00 83

Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our purpose is to build the digital consumer businesses that provide more and better choice. We do this by working in partnership with talented founders and management teams to create, invest in and lead fast growing businesses in developed and emerging markets. We believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building well governed companies that contribute positively to society. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families.

Interim report 1 January - 30 June 2017 (http://hugin.info/1114/R/2122155/809123.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Kinnevik via Globenewswire

