Kinnevik: Kinnevik: Interim Report 1 January - 30 June 2017

Operating companies' performance
- Zalando's preliminary numbers for the second quarter showed revenue growth of 19-21% with an EBIT margin of 7.3-7.8%
- GFG achieved 18% revenue growth in the first quarter and an EBITDA margin of -13%
- Millicom's organic service revenue declined by 1.3% in the second quarter and the EBITDA margin amounted to 35%
- Tele2 grew second quarter revenues by 3% on a like for like basis and delivered an EBITDA margin of 20%
- Com Hem had organic revenue growth of 5% in the second quarter and an organic underlying EBITDA margin of 48%
- MTG reported second quarter organic revenue growth of 5% and an EBIT margin of 9%
Investment management activities
- Total investments of SEK 3.9bn in the second quarter, whereof SEK 3.7bn for a 18.5% stake in Com Hem
- Total divestments of SEK 3.1bn, whereof:
- SEK 2.1bn (EUR 217m) from the sale of Kinnevik's remaining shareholding in Rocket Internet
- SEK 1.0bn (USD 115m) from the sale of Kinnevik's remaining shareholding in Lazada
- On 21 July, Kinnevik announced an investment of USD 65m in Betterment, increasing the ownership to 16%
Financial position
- Net Asset Value of SEK 81.9bn (SEK 298 per share), up SEK 2.4bn or 3% during the quarter led by a SEK 1.9bn increase from Zalando and a SEK 1.2bn increase from Tele2 including dividend received. Adding back dividend paid of SEK 2.2bn, the value increase was 6% during the quarter
- Net debt position of SEK 0.8bn at the end of the quarter
- Bond issue of SEK 1.45bn in new bonds and SEK 400m tap issue of the 2022 bonds
Organisation
- Appointment of Georgi Ganev as CEO with effect from 1 January 2018
This information is information that Kinnevik AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CET on 21 July 2017.
For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com (http://www.kinnevik.com) or contact:
Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations
Phone +46 (0)8 562 000 83
Mobile +46 (0)70 762 00 83
Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our purpose is to build the digital consumer businesses that provide more and better choice. We do this by working in partnership with talented founders and management teams to create, invest in and lead fast growing businesses in developed and emerging markets. We believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building well governed companies that contribute positively to society. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Kinnevik via Globenewswire