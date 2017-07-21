

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open on a subdued note on Friday as media reports that U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller is expanding the Russia probe to include President Donald Trump's business dealings added to uncertainty over prospects for U.S. healthcare reform.



Gold held steady and remains on track for a second consecutive weekly gain and the yen rose against the dollar, while the euro traded close to two-year highs.



Oil prices edged up a little bit after settling lower on Thursday on renewed worries about supply glut.



Asian stocks are broadly lower as concerns about U.S. policy uncertainty and ECB President Mario Draghi's cautious comments on tweaking stimulus sapped investors' appetite for risk.



Regional losses remained capped somewhat after the Asian Development Bank upgraded its growth outlook in the Asian region, citing stronger-than-expected export demand.



Also, the International Monetary Fund approved a $1.8 billion loan to Greece with no immediate funds. The money will not be released until Greece's European creditors agree to more debt relief for Athen.



On the earnings front, Microsoft's quarterly results beat on EPS and revenue estimates, while its outlook disappointed investors.



Visa reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its annual earnings forecast, while eBay forecast current-quarter profit largely below analysts' estimates.



General Electric, Honeywell and Colgate-Palmolive are among the prominent companies due to report their financial results before the U.S. opening bell.



Overnight, U.S. stocks finished mostly lower as earnings and economic reports proved to be a mixed bag and Home Depot shares plunged on news that Amazon plans to spread its reach into appliance retailing.



The Dow slid 0.1 percent and the S&P 500 ended little changed while the Nasdaq Composite inched up 0.1 percent to close at a record high for the third day running.



European markets ended Thursday's session mostly lower after ECB President Mario Draghi's comments suggested that officials would lay the groundwork for a policy shift this autumn.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index reversed early gains to end 0.4 percent lower, while the German DAX closed marginally lower and France's CAC 40 index dropped 0.3 percent.



The U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.8 percent as the pound tumbled after a crucial update on Brexit negotiations.



