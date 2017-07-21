

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) reported that that its trading during the first quarter was consistent with management's expectations underlying the outlook statement for the 2018 financial year. The Group confirmed its outlook for the 2018 financial year. First-quarter Group total revenue was 11.5 billion euros, down 3.3%, including a 4.2 percentage point negative impact from the deconsolidation of Vodafone Netherlands, and a 2.6 percentage point negative impact from foreign exchange rate movements. Group service revenue was 10.3 billion euros, up 2.2% on an organic basis.



Vittorio Colao, Group Chief Executive, said: 'We have made a good start to the year in Europe, where our commercial momentum remains robust, and growth accelerated across AMAP. Although competition in India remains intense, service revenues stabilised compared with the prior quarter. We are executing our 'Fit for Growth' cost efficiency programme in line with our plans.'



