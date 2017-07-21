C-RAD and the Department of Radiation Oncology of the University Medical Center Freiburg announced today to equip the center with the latest SIGRT (Surface Image Guided Radiation Therapy) solution and their intention to enter into a research partnership. The cancer center is equipped with linear accelerators from Varian, Elekta and Accuray TomoTherapy. With more than 2700 patients under treatment each year the center is one of the largest radiation oncology departments in Germany.



Prof. Dr. Anca-Ligia Grosu, Director of the Department of Radiation Oncology, Medical Center - University of Freiburg, Germany: "We are excited to welcome this technology to our state-of-the-art radiation oncology center. Using the C-RAD SIGRT system, we believe we will be able to improve our workflow regarding initial patient set up, effectively monitor any patient motion during beam-on and gate the treatment beam in an efficient manner."



The Catalyst HD™ system will be delivered with the complete software suite for DIBH (Deep Inspiration Breath Hold) and SRT (Stereotactic Radiation Therapy). The C-RAD SIGRT solution is packaged with modules for patient positioning, respiratory gating and motion monitoring during treatment.



C-RAD provides interfaces to seamlessly integrate its products into the workflow, for a maximum in user comfort and patient safety.



Independent from the procurement of the C-RAD solution, it is the intention for both parties, to enter into a research partnership with the objective to advance C-RAD technology for existing and new applications.



Prof. Dr. Dimos Baltas, Director of the Division of Medical Physics: "On top of the clinical implementation of the current SIGRT technology in our clinic and the expected benefits as pointed out by Prof. Grosu we intend to enter a strong cooperation with C-RAD focusing on enhancement of the available functionalities of the system and on developing new solutions in the areas of workflow and integration in the multi-brand technology landscape of our institution."



The order amounts to a total of approximately 7,8 mSEK. It is expected to commence delivery and installation in the fourth quarter 2017. The project is booked as order intake in the third quarter 2017.



"We are excited by this opportunity to work with the team in Freiburg. The center has a long track record in the field of stereotactic radiation therapy and radiosurgery. Our intention with the cooperation is on the one hand to give the users tools to further improve cancer care to the benefit of their patients but at the same time develop new applications and to augment our value proposition. With the clinical expertise and multi-vendor environment the University of Freiburg is an excellent potential partner to achieve this objective." says Tim Thurn, CEO and President of C-RAD AB, "We continue to see an increase in demand for surface tracking systems. More radiation therapy centers are advancing towards high precision treatments. These techniques require to account for patient motion accurately, to deliver the radiation dose with high accuracy to the tumor. C-RAD with its cutting-edge surface tracking systems is serving the customers with advanced technology to further improve treatment quality."



About the Department of Radiation Oncology, Medical Center - University of Freiburg



The Department of Radiation Oncology, Medical Center - University of Freiburg, Germany, is one of the leading radiotherapy centers in Germany and in Europe, with more than 2700 patients treated per year. Treatment options provided by the center include Intensity Modulated Radiotherapy (IMRT), Image Guided Radiotherapy (IGRT), Intraoperative Radiotherapy (IORT), stereotactic body radiotherapy, radiosurgery, and brachytherapy. The center has initiated and actively participates in a vast number of clinical research studies on a national and international level. The treatment and research activity of the Radiation Oncology Department has earned a large number of prestigious awards and distinctions, such as Best of ASTRO 2016 and 2015, Best of ESTRO 2015, as well as yearly highest rankings in the FOCUS overview of German hospitals and physicians.



About C-RAD



C-RAD develops innovative solutions for use in advanced radiation therapy. The C-RAD group offers products and solutions for patient positioning, tumor localization and radiation treatment systems. All product development is conducted in three fully owned subsidiaries: C-RAD Positioning AB, C-RAD Imaging AB and C-RAD Innovation AB, all of which are located in Uppsala, Sweden. C-RAD has established three companies for direct sales: C-RAD Inc. in the US, C-RAD GmbH in Germany and C-RAD WOFE in China. Cyrpa International SPRL, a Franco-Belgian laser company, is a wholly owned subsidiary whose operations are integrated. C-RAD AB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.



