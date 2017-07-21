

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Beazley Group plc (BEZ.L) reported profit before tax of $158.7 million for the six months ended 30 June 2017 compared to $150.2 million, prior year. Profit after income tax - all attributable to equity shareholders increased to $131.7 million or 24.6 cents per share from $128.8 million or 24.3 cents per share, previous year.



First-half revenue increased to $983.1 million from $939.9 million, a year ago. Net premiums written was $936.4 million compared to $930.4 million.



Andrew Horton, CEO, said: 'Beazley delivered another good performance in the first half, against a backdrop of continuing competition. Our US operations performed strongly and our newly authorised Dublin based insurance company will support our growth plans in Europe, where we see opportunities to distribute our specialty products.'



The board has declared a first interim dividend of 3.7 pence, in line with the strategy of delivering 5-10% dividend growth. This will be paid on 31 August 2017 to shareholders on the register at 5.00pm on 4 August 2017.



