

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - KCom Group plc (KCOM.L) reported that there has been an encouraging start to the current financial year and the business is trading in line with the Group's expectations. The Board is confident the transition of KCOM into a provider of regional fibre-based services and complex IP solutions to the enterprise market will in time drive a re-rating of the company's valuation.



The final dividend of 4.00 pence per share will be paid on 1 August 2017 to shareholders on the register as at 23 June 2017.



