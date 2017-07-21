

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Financial services firm Close Brothers Group plc. (CBG.L) Friday announced that it has performed well for the 11 months to June 30, and that it remains confident in a good result for the current financial year.



In its scheduled pre-close trading update ahead of its 2017 financial year end, the company said it has continued to perform well across all divisions, consistent with third-quarter trading update.



The Banking division has delivered continued growth and good returns, with the loan book up 6.4% year to date at 6.8 billion pounds.



Property Finance continued to perform well, with solid demand and strong loan book growth. Retail Finance benefited from strong growth in the premium finance business. Commercial Finance growth remained modest, consistent with the current point in the cycle.



Overall, the bad debt ratio remains in line with the prior year and the net interest margin also remained broadly stable, the company noted.



Asset Management continued to achieve strong net inflows and benefit from positive market movements. As a result, managed assets are up 9% year to date at 8.8 billion pounds. Total client assets grew 11% to 11.0 billion pounds.



