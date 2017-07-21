

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Homeserve Plc (HSV.L) reported that its trading for the period 1 April to 20 July 2017 was in line with the expectation reported at its preliminary results on 23 May 2017 of continued strong growth in the current financial year. The Group stated that the momentum in North America remains strong with 2.5 million new households added in the period, driven by 24 new partner signings. HomeServe now has access to 53 million households in North America, and serves 3.1 million customers.



HomeServe's UK business is performing as anticipated. Performance in France, Spain and Italy is also on track, with all three businesses focused on developing new and existing partnerships.



