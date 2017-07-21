PJSC MAGNIT - Unaudited 1H 2017 Financial Results

Press Release

Krasnodar

July 21, 2017

PJSC "Magnit" Announces Unaudited 1H 2017 Results

Krasnodar, Russia (July 21, 2017): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (MOEX and LSE: MGNT) announces its unaudited 1H 2017 results prepared in accordance with IFRS[1].

During 1H 2017 Magnit added (net) 785 stores. The total store base as of June 30, 2017 reached 14,844 stores (11,114 convenience stores, 240 hypermarkets, 190 "Magnit Family" stores and 3,300 drogerie stores). Selling space increased by 13.73% in comparison with 1H 2016 from 4.68 million sq. m. to 5.32 million sq. m.

During the first half 2017 Magnit refurbished 830 convenience stores. 655 new stores have been opened under the new concept. Total number of the convenience stores in the new concept is 2,162 as of June 30, 2017.

Revenue increased by 6.4% from 522 billion RUR in 1H 2016 to 555 billion RUR in 1H 2017.

Gross Profit increased from 142 billion RUR in 1H 2016 to 153 billion RUR in 1H 2017. Gross Margin in 1H 2017 was 27.5%.

EBITDA in 1H 2017 was 49 billion RUR. EBITDA margin in the 1H of 2017 was 8.8%.

Net Income in 1H 2017 was 21 billion RUR. Net Income Margin in 1H 2017 was 3.8%.

According to Rosstat, CPI in 1H 2017 was 4.4% Y-o-Y compared to 7.5% in 1H 2016.

Food inflation in 1H 2017 was 4.8% Y-o-Y vs 6.2% in 1H 2016.

2Q 2017 Monthly Operating Highlights:

April Y-o-Y, % May Y-o-Y, % June Y-o-Y, % New Store Openings (NET) 125 n/a 165 n/a 245 n/a Convenience stores 101 n/a 124 n/a 180 n/a Hypermarkets 0 n/a 2 n/a 1 n/a Magnit Family 1 n/a 1 n/a (1) n/a Drogerie Stores 23 n/a 38 n/a 65 n/a Number of Stores (EOP) 14,434 n/a 14,599 n/a 14,844 n/a Convenience stores 10,810 n/a 10,934 n/a 11,114 n/a Hypermarkets 237 n/a 239 n/a 240 n/a Magnit Family 190 n/a 191 n/a 190 n/a Drogerie Stores 3,197 n/a 3,235 n/a 3,300 n/a New Selling Space, th. sq. m. 40.95 n/a 55.55 n/a 75.11 n/a Convenience stores 34.13 n/a 40.30 n/a 58.50 n/a Hypermarkets 0.00 n/a 3.98 n/a 2.54 n/a Magnit Family 1.07 n/a 1.43 n/a (2.18) n/a Drogerie Stores 5.75 n/a 9.83 n/a 16.25 n/a Total Selling Space (EOP), th. sq. m. 5,188.94 13.44% 5,244.49 12.95% 5,319.60 13.73% Convenience stores 3,552.75 11.54% 3,593.05 11.50% 3,651.55 12.84% Hypermarkets 684.54 3.97% 688.53 4.57% 691.07 4.63% Magnit Family 209.66 18.89% 211.09 15.17% 208.91 11.69% Drogerie Stores 741.99 33.82% 751.82 29.85% 768.07 29.41% Number of Customers, million 328.00 2.65% 348.44 7.29% 341.62 4.55% Convenience stores 276.41 1.80% 295.00 6.71% 288.42 4.02% Hypermarkets 20.74 (7.79%) 21.38 (3.80%) 21.27 (3.97%) Magnit Family 10.94 4.65% 11.47 8.46% 11.27 5.31% Drogerie Stores 19.91 32.27% 20.59 32.77% 20.67 24.20% Retail Sales[2], million RUR 92,038.46 4.40% 97,135.56 10.70% 95,495.90 7.15% Convenience stores 69,093.40 5.41% 73,534.19 12.11% 71,907.16 8.33% Hypermarkets 12,154.80 (9.71%) 12,454.14 (4.15%) 12,330.59 (5.35%) Magnit Family 4,852.63 3.30% 5,043.63 9.25% 4,973.78 6.64% Drogerie Stores 5,937.63 33.48% 6,103.59 34.33% 6,284.36 24.38% Retail Sales2, million USD[3] 1,630.98 23.39% 1,699.01 27.15% 1,651.29 21.01% Convenience stores 1,224.38 24.57% 1,286.19 28.77% 1,243.40 22.35% Hypermarkets 215.39 6.71% 217.84 10.09% 213.22 6.89% Magnit Family 85.99 22.09% 88.22 25.48% 86.01 20.43% Drogerie Stores 105.22 57.75% 106.76 54.29% 108.67 40.47%

2Q and 1H 2017 Operating Highlights:

2Q 2017 2Q 2016 Y-o-Y, % 1H 2017 1H 2016 Y-o-Y, % New Store Openings (NET) 535 454 n/a 785 799 n/a Convenience stores 405 187 n/a 593 308 n/a Hypermarkets 3 3 n/a 3 9 n/a Magnit Family 1 13 n/a (4) 15 n/a Drogerie Stores 126 251 n/a 193 467 n/a Number of Stores (EOP) 14,844 12,888 n/a 14,844 12,888 n/a Convenience stores 11,114 9,902 n/a 11,114 9,902 n/a Hypermarkets 240 228 n/a 240 228 n/a Magnit Family 190 170 n/a 190 170 n/a Drogerie Stores 3,300 2,588 n/a 3,300 2,588 n/a New Selling Space, th. sq. m. 171.61 153.57 n/a 251.93 263.48 n/a Convenience stores 132.93 73.25 n/a 199.15 116.57 n/a Hypermarkets 6.52 6.86 n/a 7.39 21.37 n/a Magnit Family 0.33 15.02 n/a (3.85) 16.87 n/a Drogerie Stores 31.83 58.45 n/a 49.24 108.68 n/a Total Selling Space (EOP), th. sq. m. 5,319.60 4,677.20 13.73% 5,319.60 4,677.20 13.73% Convenience stores 3,651.55 3,236.13 12.84% 3,651.55 3,236.13 12.84% Hypermarkets 691.07 660.51 4.63% 691.07 660.51 4.63% Magnit Family 208.91 187.05 11.69% 208.91 187.05 11.69% Drogerie Stores 768.07 593.52 29.41% 768.07 593.52 29.41% Number of Customers, million 1,018.05 971.04 4.84% 1,944.14 1,864.57 4.27% Convenience stores 859.83 825.26 4.19% 1,635.78 1,579.27 3.58% Hypermarkets 63.38 66.86 (5.20%) 122.62 132.27 (7.30%) Magnit Family 33.67 31.72 6.14% 64.88 61.38 5.70% Drogerie Stores 61.17 47.21 29.58% 120.86 91.64 31.88% Retail Sales2, million RUR 284,669.92 265,023.79 7.41% 549,241.24 519,458.80 5.73% Convenience stores 214,534.75 197,517.70 8.62% 411,816.81 385,027.44 6.96% Hypermarkets 36,939.54 39,483.14 (6.44%) 71,737.27 78,956.03 (9.14%) Magnit Family 14,870.04 13,978.32 6.38% 28,727.13 27,493.41 4.49% Drogerie Stores 18,325.59 14,044.64 30.48% 36,960.03 27,981.92 32.09% Retail Sales2, million USD[4] 4,981.53 4,022.32 23.85% 9,471.93 7,393.56 28.11% Convenience stores 3,754.21 2,997.77 25.23% 7,101.98 5,480.17 29.59% Hypermarkets 646.42 599.23 7.87% 1,237.14 1,123.79 10.09% Magnit Family 260.22 212.15 22.66% 495.41 391.32 26.60% Drogerie Stores 320.69 213.16 50.44% 637.39 398.27 60.04%

LFL Results

Formats 2Q 2017 - 2Q 2016[5] # of Stores Average Ticket Traffic Sales Convenience Stores 8,890 3.89% (3.25%) 0.50% Hypermarkets 221 (1.14%) (8.92%) (9.96%) Magnit Family 150 (0.51%) (7.42%) (7.90%) Drogerie 2,378 1.46% 2.79% 4.29% Total 11,639 2.17% (3.51%) (1.42%)

Formats 1H 2017 - 1H 20165 # of Stores Average Ticket Traffic Sales Convenience Stores 8,557 2.90% (3.42%) (0.62%) Hypermarkets 221 (1.67%) (11.22%) (12.70%) Magnit Family 150 (1.47%) (9.13%) (10.46%) Drogerie 2,337 0.78% 1.46% 2.26% Total 11,265 0.97% (3.99%) (3.06%)

2Q and 1H 2017 Key Financial Results, million RUR

2Q 2017 2Q 2016 Growth Rate 1H 2017 1H 2016 Growth Rate Net Sales 288,041.75 266,224.84 8.19% 555,024.83 521,527.58 6.42% Convenience stores 214,534.75 197,517.70 8.62% 411,816.81 385,027.44 6.96% Hypermarkets 36,939.54 39,483.14 (6.44%) 71,737.27 78,956.03 (9.14%) Magnit Family 14,870.04 13,978.32 6.38% 28,727.13 27,493.41 4.49% Drogerie Stores 18,325.59 14,044.64 30.48% 36,960.03 27,981.92 32.09% Wholesale 3,371.84 1,201.04 180.74% 5,783.60 2,068.78 179.57% Gross Profit 80,659.54 77,027.06 4.72% 152,546.85 142,062.99 7.38% Gross Margin,% 28.00% 28.93% n/a 27.48% 27.24% n/a EBITDAR 38,871.40 41,153.08 (5.54%) 70,492.60 69,961.97 0.76% EBITDAR Margin, % 13.50% 15.46% n/a 12.70% 13.41% n/a EBITDA 27,770.38 31,810.44 (12.70%) 48,765.80 51,599.85 (5.49%) EBITDA Margin, % 9.64% 11.95% n/a 8.79% 9.89% n/a EBIT 19,488.27 25,678.61 (24.11%) 32,398.43 39,498.47 (17.98%) EBIT Margin, % 6.77% 9.65% n/a 5.84% 7.57% n/a Net Income 13,254.95 17,863.96 (25.80%) 20,798.04 26,107.24 (20.34%) Net Income Margin, % 4.60% 6.71% n/a 3.75% 5.01% n/a

2Q and 1H 2017 Key Financial Results, USD million[6]

2Q 2017 2Q 2016 Growth Rate 1H 2017 1H 2016 Growth Rate Net sales 5,040.53 4,040.54 24.75% 9,571.67 7,423.00 28.95% Convenience stores 3,754.21 2,997.77 25.23% 7,101.98 5,480.17 29.59% Hypermarkets 646.42 599.23 7.88% 1,237.14 1,123.79 10.09% Magnit Family 260.22 212.15 22.66% 495.41 391.32 26.60% Drogerie Stores 320.69 213.16 50.45% 637.39 398.27 60.04% Wholesale 59.00 18.23 223.64% 99.74 29.45 238.68% Gross Profit 1,411.49 1,169.06 20.74% 2,630.74 2,022.01 30.11% Gross Margin,% 28.00% 28.93% n/a 27.48% 27.24% n/a EBITDAR 680.22 624.59 8.91% 1,215.68 995.78 22.08% EBITDAR Margin, % 13.50% 15.46% n/a 12.70% 13.41% n/a EBITDA 485.96 482.79 0.66% 840.99 734.43 14.51% EBITDA Margin, % 9.64% 11.95% n/a 8.79% 9.89% n/a EBIT 341.03 389.73 (12.50%) 558.73 562.19 (0.62%) EBIT Margin, % 6.77% 9.65% n/a 5.84% 7.57% n/a Net Income 231.95 271.12 (14.45%) 358.67 371.59 (3.48%) Net Income Margin, % 4.60% 6.71% n/a 3.75% 5.01% n/a

Notes:

Net revenue in USD terms is calculated using the average exchange rate for the period. This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation which came into effect on 3 July 2016. Please note that there may be small variations in calculation of totals, subtotals and/ or percentage change due to rounding of decimals.

For further information, please contact:

Timothy Post Head of Investor Relations

Email: post@magnit.ru

Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600 Dina Svishcheva Deputy Director, Investor Relations

Email: Chistyak@magnit.ru

Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 15101 Media Inquiries Media Relations Department

press@magnit.ru

Company description:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2017, Magnit operated 35 distribution centers and 14,844 stores (11,114 convenience, 430 hypermarkets and 3,300 drogerie stores) in 2,567 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the unaudited IFRS management accounts for 1H 2017, Magnit had revenues of RUB 555 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 49 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB+. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe.

[1] Based on management accounts

[2] Excluding wholesale

[3] Based on the average exchange rate for April 2017 - 56.4315 RUB per 1 USD, May 2017 - 57.1720 RUB per 1 USD, June 2017 - 57.8311 RUB per 1 USD

[4] Based on the average exchange rate for 2Q 2017 - 57.1451 RUB per 1 USD, 2Q 2016 - 65.8883 RUB per 1 USD, 1H 2017 - 57.9862 RUB per 1 USD, 1H 2016 - 70.2583 RUB per 1 USD

[5] LFL calculation base includes stores (all formats), which have been opened 12 months prior to the last month of the reporting period. i.e. by June 1, 2016.

[6] Based on the average exchange rate for 2Q 2017 - 57.1451 RUB per 1 USD, 2Q 2016 - 65.8883 RUB per 1 USD, 1H 2017 - 57.9862 RUB per 1 USD, 1H 2016 - 70.2583 RUB per 1 USD