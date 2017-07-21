

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Capital & Counties Properties Plc or Capco (CAPC.L) reported Friday that its equity attributable to owners of the Parent for the six months ended June 30 was 2.84 billion pounds. Equity attributable to owners of the Parent as per December 31, 2016 was 2.81 billion pounds.



Equity attributable to owners of the Parent per share were 334.4 pence, compared to 331.5 pence as of December 31, 2016.



EPRA NAV adjusted marginally by 0.1 percent to 339.1 pence per share.



Total property value was 3.5 billion pounds, up 0.2 percent on a like-for-like basis.



Capco has had a positive start to the year. Covent Garden, which represents 68 percent of Capco's portfolio, is now at the forefront of global destinations for brands and visitors, the company said.



Further, the company proposed interim 2017 dividend of 0.5 pence per share, same as that of Jun 2016.



