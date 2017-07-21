

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Acacia Mining plc. (ACA.l) reported that its net profit for the second-quarter declined to $35.72 million from $46.28 million in the prior year.



Gold production for the second-quarter was 208,533 ounces, 6% lower than last year.



Revenue for the quarter was $157.76 million down from $284.04 million last year.



Acacia has a cash flow based dividend policy where it aims to pay a dividend of between 15-30% of operational cash flow after sustaining capital and capitalised development but before expansion capital and financing costs. As a result of the inability to export concentrates Acacia has experienced negative free cash flow in the first half of 2017 and due to the level of uncertainty over full year cash flow expectations, the Board of Directors has not recommended the payment of an interim dividend.



The company noted that its three mines continue to produce and sell gold doré whilst stockpiling gold/copper concentrate. As at 30 June 2017 the company has approximately 127,000 ounces of gold, 8.3 million pounds of copper and 107,000 ounces of silver contained within unsold concentrate.



The company reiterated its group production guidance range of between 850,000-900,000 ounces, although are now targeting the lower end of this range. This is a result of full year expectations at Bulyanhulu being approximately 10% lower than previously planned due to lower underground productivities.



The company continues to expect full year group all-in sustaining costs of between US$880 - US$920 per ounce and cash cost per ounce of between US$580 - US$620 per ounce.



