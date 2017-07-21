Friday Night Inc. Provides Update on State License and Distribution Deal

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2017 / Mr. Brayden Sutton, President and CEO of Friday Night Inc., (Friday Night) (CNSX: TGIF) (FSE: 1QF) (OTC PINK: VPGDF), is pleased to provide an update on the progress of the company's 91% owned asset, Alternative Medicine Association, LC.

On July 17th, AMA received it's cultivation and production license for recreational sales from the State Department of Taxation

On July 18th, AMA entered into a distribution agreement with Blackbird Logistics, one of the state's 2 cannabis distributors

By July 19th the company had excessive back orders of recreational products waiting to go out to retailers

AMA is currently in the process of finalizing a contract with a premium chocolate line to manufacture roughly $12,000 USD of bulk distillate every week

AMA is currently extracting over 400lbs of dried cannabis to fill disposable vape cartridges for a well-known hip-hop artist

The Vader collaboration is working exceptionally well with their high-end extracts produced by AMA being in high-demand. The company expects this one partnership to yield in excess of $30,000 USD per month on a go-forward

AMA continues to receive lab results indicating that several of their popular strains of flower are consistently testing at levels above 30% THC

Friday Night Inc. is also pleased to announce that the Company's OTC ticker is now trading and the Company will advise when it (OTC: VPGDF) becomes DTC eligible

This represented a monumental week for AMA, as the Company has now finalized all licensing for recreational cultivation and production and is currently re-calculating it's annual projections and how it can best fill those increased needs. The Company is very pleased to have already signed a Distribution Agreement with Blackbird Logistics Corp., one of two fully licensed cannabis transport companies in Nevada.

Ben Horner, Operations Manager of AMA stated, "With the increased demand and the current dispute between the State of Nevada and the Independent Alcohol Distributors, Blackbird is one of only two available options for transporting recreational cannabis. We have signed an exclusive transport agreement, which will allow us to now meet the backlog of demand for recreational products our customers are seeking. Our first Recreational deliveries will begin this weekend and we are very pleased to be one of the very first to contract for recreational delivery services."

