EXCHANGE NOTICE, 21 JULY 2017 SHARES



NURMINEN LOGISTICS PLC: NEW SHARES



A maximum of 29 229 764 new shares (NLG1VN0117) of the share issue of Nurminen Logistics Plc will be traded as new shares as of 24 July 2017.



Identifiers:



Trading code: NLG1VN0117 ISIN code: FI4000252358 Orderbook id: 139986 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities intraday cross CCP / 201 Tick Size Table: XHEL Other Equities / 228 MIC: XHEL Trading starts: 24 July 2017



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE, 21.7.2017 OSAKKEET



NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ: UUDET OSAKKEET



Nurminen Logistics Oyj:n osakeannin uudet osakkeet (NLG1VN0117), enintään 29 229 764 kappaletta, otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi omana lajinaan 24.7.2017 alkaen.



Perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: NLG1VN0117 ISIN-koodi: FI4000252358 id: 139986 Segmentti: OMX HEL Equities intraday cross CCP / 201 Tikkivälitaulukko: XHEL Other Equities / 228 MIC: XHEL Kaupankäynti alkaa: 24.7.2017



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260