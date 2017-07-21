EXCHANGE NOTICE, 21 JULY 2017 SHARES
NURMINEN LOGISTICS PLC: NEW SHARES
A maximum of 29 229 764 new shares (NLG1VN0117) of the share issue of Nurminen Logistics Plc will be traded as new shares as of 24 July 2017.
Identifiers:
Trading code: NLG1VN0117 ISIN code: FI4000252358 Orderbook id: 139986 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities intraday cross CCP / 201 Tick Size Table: XHEL Other Equities / 228 MIC: XHEL Trading starts: 24 July 2017
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
TIEDOTE, 21.7.2017 OSAKKEET
NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ: UUDET OSAKKEET
Nurminen Logistics Oyj:n osakeannin uudet osakkeet (NLG1VN0117), enintään 29 229 764 kappaletta, otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi omana lajinaan 24.7.2017 alkaen.
Perustiedot:
Kaupankäyntitunnus: NLG1VN0117 ISIN-koodi: FI4000252358 id: 139986 Segmentti: OMX HEL Equities intraday cross CCP / 201 Tikkivälitaulukko: XHEL Other Equities / 228 MIC: XHEL Kaupankäynti alkaa: 24.7.2017
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
