

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar slipped against its key counterparts in the Asian session on Friday, after the Reserve Bank of Australia's Deputy Governor Guy Debelle remarked that Australia's interest rate need not increase automatically with the tightening of other central banks.



'Just as the policy rate in Australia did not need to decline to the very low levels seen in other parts of the world, the fact that other central banks increase their policy rates does not automatically mean that the policy rate here needs to increase,' Debelle said in Adelaide.



There was a discussion of the neutral rate at the most recent Board meeting. No significance should be read into the fact that neutral rate was discussed at this month's meeting, he added.



'Most meetings, the Board allocates some time to discussing a policy-relevant issue in more detail, and on this occasion it was the neutral rate,' said Debelle.



Asian markets are trading mixed amid U.S. policy uncertainty and as European Central Bank President Mario Draghi remarked that discussions to potential changes to the central bank's quantitative easing would take place in the autumn.



Media reports that U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller is expanding the Russia probe to include President Donald Trump's business dealings added to uncertainty over prospects for U.S. healthcare reform.



The aussie showed mixed performance on Thursday. While the currency held steady against the greenback and the yen, it fell against the kiwi and the euro.



The aussie depreciated to a 3-day low of 0.7875 against the greenback, reversing from a high of 0.7959 hit at 5:45 pm ET. The aussie-greenback pair is likely to find support around the 0.76 region.



Pulling away from an early high of 89.03 against the yen, the aussie dropped to a 3-day low of 88.15. If the aussie extends decline, it may target support around the 86.00 level.



The aussie dropped to 3-day lows of 1.4762 against the euro and 0.9920 against the loonie, off its early highs of 1.4610 and 1.0021, respectively. Continuation of the aussie's downtrend may see it challenging support around 1.49 against the euro and 0.985 against the loonie.



The aussie hit a weekly low of 1.0624 against the NZ dollar, compared to 1.0753 hit late New York Thursday. The aussie is poised to locate support around the 1.05 level.



Figures from Statistics New Zealand showed that New Zealand's net migration increased in June from a year ago.



In the year to June 30, net migration reached a new record high of 72,305, up from 69,090 in the same period of 2016.



Looking ahead, U.K. public sector net borrowing for June is set for release in the European session.



Canada CPI for June and retail sales for May are due in the New York session.



