Join Newgen and Sage at 44th Annual Insurance Conference, South Africa to Gain Insights on the Changing Insurance Landscape

Newgen Software, a global provider of Business Process Management (BPM), Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Customer Communication Management (CCM) and Case Management solutions, will be partnering with Sage Informatics, a leading and empowered ICT partner to showcase its product offering at the 44th Annual FIA/IISA/SAIA Insurance Conference taking place in Sun City, South Africa from 23-26 July, 2017.

Attendees can meet Newgen at booth #34 to discuss how Newgen Insurance Solutions can bring the next-level of speed, agility, accuracy and transparency to the key insurance processes, across LoBs via Digitization, Workflow Automation and Enterprise Mobility.

Mr.Diwakar Nigam, MD and CEO, Newgen Software said, "Newgen Insurance Solution can be helpful for businesses to achieve speed, agility, accuracy and transparency to the key processes across the entire length and breadth of short term, life, health and general insurance verticals through a perfect amalgamation of Digitization, Workflow Automation and Enterprise Mobility." He adds, "Our insurance solution ensures complete automation of insurance life cycles from lead generation to policy servicing and claims processing. The solution also adapts to unique insurance products requirements with an embedded rules engine."

The Newgen solution optimizes and accelerates new business acquisition for insurers, facilitates automated underwriting of proposals, helps in reducing customer onboarding cycle time and offers end-to-end automation of the Claims Adjudication Cycle. It is designed to handle complicated scenarios to allow a single customer to make multiple requests for policies as well.

Newgen's South African footprint is supported by a strategic relationship with Sage Informatics. "Newgen is well known for their expertise within the marketplace and together we aim to provide another layer of efficiency in the insurance business to enhance customer satisfaction, improve underwriting and ensure compliance," commented Kooban Moodley, CEO, Sage Informatics.

The three-day event will play host to some of South Africa's leading insurance and broking experts maintaining a happy work life balance between games of golf and exciting round table discussions including disruptors and technologies in the field of insurance globally.

About Newgen Software Technologies Limited

Newgen Software Technologies Limited is a global provider of Business Process Management (BPM), Enterprise Content management (ECM), Customer Communication Management (CCM) and Case Management solutions with a global footprint of 1300+ installations in over 61 countries. Newgen is accredited with large, mission-critical solutions deployed at the world's leading banks, insurance firms, BPOs, healthcare organizations, government, telecom companies and shared service centers.

About Sage Informatics

Sage Informatics is a BEE Level 1 ICT business with a 16-year track record in Enterprise Solutions and Services being successfully delivered to a number of leading South African businesses. Sage provides the local market intelligence, subject matter expertise, licensing, support, services and project implementation expertise to the partnership.

