DGC One AB has requested a delisting of the company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares of DGC One AB.



Short name: DGC ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0002571539 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 56154 ----------------------------



The last day of trading will be on August 4, 2017.



For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.