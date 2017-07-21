JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30th June 2017 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 30th June 2017 US$ 9.92

The NAV at 30 June 2017 is $9.92 per share ($9.93 at 31 May 2017). The decrease of 1 cent is due to expenses and finance costs of 4 cents and investment losses of 1 cent offset by currency gains of 2 cents and accrued investment income of 2 cents.

Enquiries: Company website: www.jzcp.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Email: jzcp@ntrs.com