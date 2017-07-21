sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 21.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
21.07.2017 | 09:58
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, July 21

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30th June 2017 was as follows:

Company NameDateNAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited30th June 2017US$ 9.92

The NAV at 30 June 2017 is $9.92 per share ($9.93 at 31 May 2017). The decrease of 1 cent is due to expenses and finance costs of 4 cents and investment losses of 1 cent offset by currency gains of 2 cents and accrued investment income of 2 cents.

Enquiries: Company website: www.jzcp.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Email: jzcp@ntrs.com


© 2017 PR Newswire