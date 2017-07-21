Kemira Oyj: Kemira Oyj: Notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act

Kemira Oyj

Stock Exchange Release

July 21, 2017 at 11.00 am (CET+1)

Kemira Oyj: Notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act



Kemira Oyj has on July 21, 2017 received a notification of a change in shareholding in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act.



According to the notification, holdings of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company in shares of Kemira Oyj on July 20, 2017 fell below 5% and was 7,654,836 shares representing 4.93% of the share capital and votes in the company.



The share capital of Kemira Oyj consists of 155,342,557 shares and each share is entitled to one vote at the general meeting of shareholders.



For more information, please contact:



Kemira Oyj

Olli Turunen, Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel. +358 10 862 1255





Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water-intensive industries. We provide expertise, application know-how and chemicals that improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2016, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.4 billion and 4,800 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

www.kemira.com (http://www.kemira.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Kemira Oyj via Globenewswire

