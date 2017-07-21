The Norwegian developer had a project backlog of 1,143 MW and a project pipeline of 745 MW at the end of the second quarter.

Norwegian independent power producer and solar project developer Scatec Solar ASA saw its revenue grow significantly in the second quarter of this year, as a result of an increase in turnover from solar power production.

The company's revenue for the period came in at 279 million NOK ($34.6 million), up from 213 million NOK in the same quarter a year earlier. Ebidta and Ebit for the second quarter of this year were 217 million NOK and 151 million NOK, respectively. This result represents a considerable improvement as it compares to 153 million NOK and 93 million NOK in the second quarter of last year. Meanwhile, net profit dropped year-on-year from 6 million NOK to 1 million NOK.

Scatec's power production business comes from its operational PV assets that currently have a combined capacity of 322 MW, the same amount it had at the end of the first quarter. ...

