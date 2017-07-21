Norwegian independent power producer and solar project developer Scatec Solar ASA saw its revenue grow significantly in the second quarter of this year, as a result of an increase in turnover from solar power production.
The company's revenue for the period came in at 279 million NOK ($34.6 million), up from 213 million NOK in the same quarter a year earlier. Ebidta and Ebit for the second quarter of this year were 217 million NOK and 151 million NOK, respectively. This result represents a considerable improvement as it compares to 153 million NOK and 93 million NOK in the second quarter of last year. Meanwhile, net profit dropped year-on-year from 6 million NOK to 1 million NOK.
Scatec's power production business comes from its operational PV assets that currently have a combined capacity of 322 MW, the same amount it had at the end of the first quarter. ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...