

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The International Monetary Fund on Thursday approved 'in principle' a new loan worth $1.8 billion to Greece.



However, the arrangement has been approved in principle, which means it will become effective only after IMF receives specific and credible assurances from Greece's European partners to ensure debt sustainability.



Further, a second executive board decision is needed to make the arrangement effective.



Greece's debt remains unsustainable, the IMF noted. In the medium term, Athens needs to achieve primary surplus target of 3.5 percent of GDP.



'As we have said many times, even with full program implementation, Greece will not be able to restore debt sustainability and needs further debt relief from its European partners,' IMF Chief Christine Lagarde, said.



'A debt strategy anchored in more realistic assumptions needs to be agreed. I expect a plan to restore debt sustainability to be agreed soon between Greece and its European partners,' Lagarde added.



The economy is projected to grow by 2.1 percent this year and 2.6 percent next year, on the back of continued resilient private consumption and a recovery of investment from low levels.



Over the long run, growth is expected to converge to its potential steady-state rate of 1 percent.



