Stockholm, July 21, 2017 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Seamless Distribution Systems AB's shares (short name: SDS) commenced today on Nasdaq First North Premier in Stockholm. Seamless Distribution Systems ("SDS") belongs to the technology sector and is the 74th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2017.



Established as a spin-off from Seamless Group, SDS is a software development company specializing in technology solutions for mobile operators, banks, grocery stores and distributors. The company's main business and product area is the digital distribution of airtime and mobile data for mobile telephony providers by offering systems for the electronic top-up of prepaid cards and support and Managed Operations (MOPS) associated with such systems. SDS is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and has additional offices in Mumbai, Calcutta and Hyderabad in India. For more information, please visit www.sds.seamless.se.



"We are delighted to initiate a journey as an independent company together with our new shareholders," said Albin Rännar, CEO of SDS. "We will ensure that we embark on a transparent, orderly, stable and sustainable endeavour. SDS is present in growing markets, well positioned in the core of our clients' business. We have a solid software platform and stable finances as a sound base for growth, and our scalable business model allow us to take advantage of market opportunities. Becoming a listed company entails a great responsibility and we welcome our new shareholders and will work together with you to create value for all our stakeholders."



"We welcome SDS to Nasdaq First North Premier, our European growth market," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "We congratulate SDS on its successful listing, and look forward to supporting them on their continued journey as a Nasdaq First North Premier listed company."



Seamless Distribution Systems AB has appointed Mangold Fondkommission AB as the Certified Adviser.



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.



