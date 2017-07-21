

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Most Asian stocks fell on Friday after the European Central Bank dropped no hints at tapering in September and media reports suggested that U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller is expanding the Russia probe to include President Donald Trump's business dealings.



The euro held near two-year highs against the dollar after ECB President Mario Draghi said policymakers would discuss possible changes to the central bank's bond-buying scheme in the autumn.



The Japanese yen rose against the dollar and gold remained on track for a second straight weekly gain while oil held steady ahead of a key meeting of major oil producing nations next week.



China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 6.88 points or 0.21 percent to 3,237.98, but ended the week up by half a percent on optimism about economic growth. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was marginally lower at 26,729 in late trade.



Japanese shares edged lower as exporters took a hit amid yen strength on lingering concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump's economic agenda. The Nikkei average slipped 44.84 points or 0.22 percent to 20,099.75 while the broader Topix index closed 0.18 percent lower at 1,629.99.



Automakers Honda Motor, Mazda, Nissan and Toyota dropped between 0.4 percent and 0.7 percent. Banks Mitsubishi UFJ Financial, Mizuho Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial fell between half a percent and 0.7 percent after the yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries dropped to its lowest level in three weeks.



Canon rose 1.2 percent on a Nikkei report that its consolidated operating profit for the year ending December is likely to jump 40 percent to 330 billion yen, compared with the company's expectations of 270 billion yen. Yaskawa Electric soared 10 percent on strong earnings results.



Australian shares fell as banks retreated after recent sharp gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 38.70 points or 0.67 percent to 5,722.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 34.50 points or 0.59 percent at 5,771.20.



The big four banks fell between half a percent and 1.1 percent after two sessions of strong gains. Mining giants BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto fell around 2 percent each after iron ore prices tumbled about 3 percent overnight.



Smaller rival Fortescue Metals Group lost 2.5 percent after an unfavorable court ruling over indigenous land rights. Energy stocks also closed broadly lower.



Seoul stocks ended up at fresh record highs as foreign investors scooped up financial shares on expectations of solid second-quarter earnings results. The benchmark Kospi added 8.22 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 2,450.06. KB Financial soared 4.2 percent and Samsung Life Insurance advanced 2.4 percent.



New Zealand shares closed marginally lower as dual-listed banks succumbed to profit taking and Fletcher Building continued to slide after slashing its full-year earnings guidance.



India's Sensex was down 0.1 percent and Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was declining 0.8 percent, while Malaysian shares were marginally higher and Singapore's Straits Times index was rising 0.7 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks finished mostly lower as earnings and economic reports proved to be a mixed bag and Home Depot shares plunged on news that Amazon plans to spread its reach into appliance retailing.



The Dow slid 0.1 percent and the S&P 500 ended little changed while the Nasdaq Composite inched up 0.1 percent to close at a record high for the third day running.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX