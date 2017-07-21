The huge plant would consist of a 707 MW PV section and a 300 MW unit and would be located in the northern region of Tarapacá.

The Korean renewable energy company Andes Green Energy has requested environmental approval to Chile's environmental authorithy Sistema de Evaluación de Impacto Ambiental (SEIA) for a 1,007 MW hybrid CSP-PV project to be developed in the northern region of Tarapacá.

According to a document published by SEIA, the huge solar power plant would sell electricity to the country's northern grid system Sistema Interconectado ...

