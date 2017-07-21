

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's industrial production increased notably in June from a year ago, figures from the Department of Statistics showed Friday.



Industrial production climbed a working-day-adjusted 6.9 percent year-over-year in June. On an unadjusted basis, production expanded by 10.0 percent.



The growth in June was mainly driven by a 31.2 percent surge in mining and quarrying output and manufacturing production rose by 6.8 percent.



Month-on-month, industrial production dropped a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.7 percent in June.



