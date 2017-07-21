The share capital of Aarhus Elite A/S will be increased on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 24 July 2017 in the ISIN below.



ISIN: DK0010263722 ------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Aarhus Elite B ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 288,258,657 shares (DKK 72,064,664.25) ------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 26,000,000 shares (DKK 6,500,000) ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 314,258,657 shares (DKK 78,564,664.25) ------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 0.25 ------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.25 ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ELITE B ------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 3393 -------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



