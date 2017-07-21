

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Office for National Statistics releases U.K. public sector finance data for June. The budget deficit is forecast to narrow to GBP 4.2 billion in June from GBP 6.0 billion in May.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While the pound rose against the franc, euro and the greenback, it held steady against the yen.



The pound was worth 1.2993 against the greenback, 145.21 against the yen, 1.2358 against the franc and 0.8957 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX