

The UK budget deficit increased in June, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Friday.



Public sector net borrowing, excluding interventions increased by GBP 2.0 billion from previous year to GBP 6.9 billion in June. The expected level was GBP 4.9 billion.



In the current financial year-to-date, PSNB grew by GBP 1.9 billion to GBP 22.8 billion.



Of this GBP 22.8 billion of PSNB, GBP 17.1 billion related to the cost of the 'day-to-day' activities of the public sector, while GBP 5.7 billion related to capital spending such as infrastructure.



Public sector net debt totaled GBP 1,753.5 billion at the end of June 2017, equivalent to 87.4 percent of gross domestic product.



