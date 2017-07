BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's money supply growth accelerated for the third straight month in June, data from the Swiss National Bank showed Friday.



The monetary aggregate M3 grew 4.1 percent year-on-year in June, faster than the 3.9 percent increase seen in May.



At the same time, the annual growth in the narrow measure M1 eased slightly to 6.7 percent in June from 6.8 percent in May.



