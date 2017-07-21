Global Terminal Management System Market to Reach $321 Billion by 2025 - Analysis By Project Type, Vertical, Offering & Geography

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Terminal Management System Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Terminal Management System Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 7.4% over the next decade to reach approximately $321.57 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increased spending in the oil & gas sector, quick expansion of shale gas and launch of greenfield terminals in Asia and Africa.

Based on Project Type the market is categorized into Greenfield Projects and Brownfield Projects. Depending on the Vertical the market is segmented by oil & gas, chemicals, hospitals and other verticals. Oil & Gas segment is further sub segmented into midstream, upstream and downstream. Chemicals are further sub segmented into petrochemicals and others.

Based on Offering the market is categorized into services and software. Services segment is further sub segmented into managed services and professional services.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Companies Mentioned



ABB Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric

Emerson Electric Co.

Endress+Hauser Management AG

General Atomics Corp.

Implico Group

Koninklijke Vopak N.V.

Offspring International Limited

Agidens International Nv

Toptech Systems, Inc.

Triple Point Technology, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Terminal Management System Market, By Project Type



5 Terminal Management System Market, By Vertical



6 Terminal Management System Market, By Offering



7 Terminal Management System Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities



9 Leading Companies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lmfsqc/global_terminal

