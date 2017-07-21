WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 20-July-17
Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share
in Issue Currency
WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 20/07/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 15,098,663.98 11.1842
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 20/07/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 29,761,227.79 15.1457
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 20/07/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 830,059.15 18.3837
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 20/07/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 13,019,285.39 17.359
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 20/07/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 775000 USD 7,938,418.80 10.2431
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 20/07/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 3500000 USD 35,849,104.49 10.2426
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 20/07/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 37,957,192.26 12.7587
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 20/07/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 293,099.18 13.9571
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 20/07/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,191,264.05 16.6378
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 20/07/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 351000 EUR 5,895,813.28 16.7972
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 20/07/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,580,114.72 11.2857
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 20/07/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3220000 USD 55,587,419.19 17.2632
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 20/07/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1960000 USD 37,464,718.18 19.1147
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 20/07/2017 IE00BQZJC527 3230000 EUR 56,607,085.57 17.5254
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 20/07/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,564,251.04 14.7571
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 20/07/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 310,053.34 14.7644
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 20/07/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,332,244.01 16.0511
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 20/07/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,321,119.16 18.3489
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 20/07/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,287,956.74 16.2266
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 20/07/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2030000 GBP 20,978,988.08 10.3345
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 20/07/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,258,119.38 17.9706
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 20/07/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 304,560.77 19.035
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 20/07/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,842,707.09 19.3708
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 20/07/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,297,648.26 17.5875
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 20/07/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,297,503.59 17.5867
WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 20/07/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1600000 EUR 21,723,607.54 13.5773
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 20/07/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,512,592.39 18.2991
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 20/07/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,413,271.50 15.6627
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 20/07/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,355,900.58 10.593
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 20/07/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,388,474.65 18.5997
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 20/07/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 175,611,750.49 15.6099
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 20/07/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 250,317.89 16.6879
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 20/07/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 980000 GBP 5,554,108.23 5.6675
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 20/07/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2145000 USD 40,077,371.28 18.6841
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 20/07/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,036,873.73 15.9519
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 20/07/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,841,224.61 14.1633
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 20/07/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,589,884.83 17.7389
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 20/07/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 306,166.58 19.1354
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 20/07/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,770,453.34 19.3357
WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 20/07/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,408,508.53 19.4184
