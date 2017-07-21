Global $4.15 Billion Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market 2014-2025

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 17.1% over the next decade to reach approximately $4.15 billion by 2025

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing are trend of engine downsizing, advancement in technology, trend in the development of combined supercharging systems with the use of electric turbochargers and flywheel-based KERS system delivers efficient results in fuel economy to electric hybrids.

On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated into exhaust gas recirculation (EGR), regenerative braking system and turbocharger. Regenerative Braking System is further fragmented into hydraulic, electric and other regenerative braking system. Turbocharger is sub divided into variable geometry turbocharger, twin turbocharger and wastegate turbocharger.

Vehicle Type market is segmented into commercial vehicles, two wheeler and passenger cars. Passenger Cars are further fragmented into electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

Trend of engine downsizing

Advancement in technology

Trend in the development of combined supercharging systems with the use of electric turbochargers

Flywheel-based KERS system delivers efficient results in fuel economy to electric hybrids

Autoliv Inc

Denso Corporation

Continental AG

Cummins Inc.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

Robert Bosch GmbH

Faurecia SA

Honeywell International, Inc

Tenneco Inc.

Torotrak PLC

Hyundai Mobis

