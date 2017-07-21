

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were marginally lower on Friday as the euro held at two-year highs against the dollar, hurting exporters, after comments by ECB chief Mario Draghi suggesting that policymakers would discuss possible changes to the central bank's bond-buying scheme in the autumn.



The benchmark DAX was little changed at 12,440 in late opening deals after closing marginally lower in the previous session.



Automaker Volkswagen dropped 1 percent after it agreed to pay California an additional $153.8 million in the diesel air-pollution scandal.



Rival BMW edged down 0.1 percent and Daimler shed half a percent.



Banks also moved lower, with Commerzbank falling as much as 2 percent.



Telefonica Deutschland rose about 1 percent after naming Markus Rolle as its new CFO.



