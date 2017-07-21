Global Smart Connected Baby Monitors Market to Grow at a CAGR of 28.38%, 2017-2021: Analysis By Product, End User & Distribution Channel

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Smart Connected Baby Monitors Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global smart connected baby monitors market to grow at a CAGR of 28.38% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Smart Connected Baby Monitors Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is availability of smart baby monitors with sleep-tracking feature. The use of smart baby monitors with sleep-tracking feature is expected to become a rising trend during the forecast period. The vendors are also coming up with smart baby monitors with sleep-tracking feature. Nanit, Motorola Smart Nursery 7, and Knit are some of the smart baby monitors that track sleeping patterns of babies. For instance, Nanit sends notifications to parents when their baby wakes up. It also detects the movements of the infants and notifies parents when the baby wakes up. This device is also able to detect sleep movements versus waking movements.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing awareness regarding the safety of the baby while parents do household activities. Growing number of parents demand baby monitors that assure the safety of the baby when they are not being attended. This is one of the key factors for the adoption of smart baby monitors. Parents are unable to attend their children while doing household activities. The use of smart baby monitors enables parents to do all the necessary chores without losing the ability to watch over their infants. These devices also allow parents to have access to the whereabouts of their infants from remote locations of the house, thereby assuring safety and swift prevention of potential accidents.

Key vendors



iBaby Labs

Koninklijke Philips

Motorola Mobility

Summer Infant

VTech Holdings



Other prominent vendors



ComfortCam

Foscam

FLIR Lorex

Medisana

Mattel

Nest Labs (DropCam)

Panasonic

WiFi Baby

Nokia



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Economic indicators



PART 06: Market landscape



PART 07: Market segmentation by product



PART 08: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 09: Market segmentation by distribution channel



PART 10: Geographical segmentation



PART 11: Key leading countries



PART 12: Decision framework



PART 13: Drivers and challenges



PART 14: Market trends



PART 15: Vendor landscape



PART 16: Key vendor analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4b9gsq/global_smart

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716