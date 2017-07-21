Global Smart Connected Baby Monitors Market to Grow at a CAGR of 28.38%, 2017-2021: Analysis By Product, End User & Distribution Channel

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global smart connected baby monitors market to grow at a CAGR of 28.38% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Smart Connected Baby Monitors Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is availability of smart baby monitors with sleep-tracking feature. The use of smart baby monitors with sleep-tracking feature is expected to become a rising trend during the forecast period. The vendors are also coming up with smart baby monitors with sleep-tracking feature. Nanit, Motorola Smart Nursery 7, and Knit are some of the smart baby monitors that track sleeping patterns of babies. For instance, Nanit sends notifications to parents when their baby wakes up. It also detects the movements of the infants and notifies parents when the baby wakes up. This device is also able to detect sleep movements versus waking movements.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing awareness regarding the safety of the baby while parents do household activities. Growing number of parents demand baby monitors that assure the safety of the baby when they are not being attended. This is one of the key factors for the adoption of smart baby monitors. Parents are unable to attend their children while doing household activities. The use of smart baby monitors enables parents to do all the necessary chores without losing the ability to watch over their infants. These devices also allow parents to have access to the whereabouts of their infants from remote locations of the house, thereby assuring safety and swift prevention of potential accidents.
Key vendors
- iBaby Labs
- Koninklijke Philips
- Motorola Mobility
- Summer Infant
- VTech Holdings
Other prominent vendors
- ComfortCam
- Foscam
- FLIR Lorex
- Medisana
- Mattel
- Nest Labs (DropCam)
- Panasonic
- WiFi Baby
- Nokia
