The Turkish company has signed a MoU with the Palestinian utility JDECO for the construction of an unspecified number of solar plants in the Middle Eastern region.

Turkish energy company Zorlu Energy, a unit of Turkey-based industrial conglomerate Zorlu, is planning to build an unspecified number of PV plants in Palestine.

The company said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Palestinian utility Jerusalem District Electricity Company (JDECO), which provides 30% of households in West Bank and East Jerusalem with electricity, for the construction of the solar plants, without providing additional information on the projects.

The company, which said ...

