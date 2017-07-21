sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 21.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
21.07.2017 | 11:36
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Eclipse Legal Systems Announces 'Capture' - A new way to Manage Leads and Improve the Client Onboarding Process

BRADFORD, England, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Eclipse Legal Systems - the UK's leading legal software provider - has announced the launch of Eclipse Capture, a new solution enabling law firms to drive efficiencies in the prospect capture and onboarding process.

Created using the very latest Microsoft software stack, Capture integrates seamlessly with Eclipse's Law Society Endorsed 'Proclaim' case and practice management system - but is also available standalone for firms using other technologies. Capture can be implemented as a browser-based tool or located on premise, and provides a suite of inception tools, including:

  • Controlled data capture of initial client enquiries, either via automated import from a third party or manually by case handlers
  • Conflict checking and historical searching to rapidly view past behaviours and contacts
  • Management of ongoing communications and information gathering during the 'prospect' stage
  • Final collation of relevant data, enabling the creation of a 'live' case by a one-click process

Eclipse's technical director, Mick Thompson, explains further: "The way law firms are engaging with their clients is changing - and there is a growing realisation that how initial enquiries are handled is of utmost importance. Given increasing competitive pressures, every new enquiry must be managed carefully and with proper processes, to maximise the chance of converting every prospect into a paying client."

"Capture provides a dedicated platform to manage enquiry capture and onboarding, ensuring that potential clients do not slip through the net."

About Eclipse

Eclipse Legal Systems, part of Capita Plc, is the UK's leading provider of legal software solutions, employing over 160 staff at its Yorkshire HQ.

The firm's Proclaim software system is in use by 25,000 professionals within a vast range of market sectors, territories and work areas.Proclaim is endorsed by the Law Society (the only solution of its type to hold this accreditation) and integrates all case management, accounting, document management, reporting, time recording, task and diary functions into one desktop solution.

TouchPoint+ is Eclipse's unique self-service system, providing an always-on, platform agnostic portal for law firm clients and business partners.

Proclaim clients include:

  • Eversheds
  • Usdaw
  • Co-operative Legal Services
  • Government of the British Virgin Islands
  • Carillion plc
  • QualitySolicitors (Howlett Clarke, Lockings, Oliver & Co, and others)

Eclipse's market territories include:

  • UK and Ireland
  • Latvia
  • Australia
  • Canada
  • Nigeria
  • Zambia
  • British Virgin Islands

For further information, please contact: sarah.roberts@eclipselegal.co.uk or darren.gower@eclipselegal.co.uk

Alternatively, call +44(0)1274-704100 or visit http://www.eclipselegal.co.uk



© 2017 PR Newswire