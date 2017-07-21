

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares were little changed on Friday, with automakers leading the decliners, as the euro held at two-year highs against the dollar on seemingly hawkish comments by ECB President Mario Draghi.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 3 points or 0.06 percent at 5,202 in late opening deals after declining 0.3 percent on Thursday.



Carmakers were among the biggest losers, with Renault declining 1 percent and Peugeot tumbling as much as 1.5 percent.



Car parts maker Valeo lost 4 percent after its first-half sales and earnings narrowly missed estimates.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX