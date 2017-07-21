

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German industrial conglomerate Siemens AG (SIEGY.PK, SMAWF) Friday, in view of the Crimea controversy, reportedly said it would sell its 46 percent minority stake in Interautomatika, a Russian company. It would further halt the deliveries to the power plant in Russia.



According to reports, Siemens said it received credible information that the turbines intended for the a Russian project have been illegally moved to Crimea. In violation of the European Union regulation, the Russian company had moved the two turbines to Crimea.



European Union has initiated a sanction on the plant to which Siemens has agreed to provide the turbines.



Siemens have earlier noted that the turbines delivered to a project in Taman in Russia were moved to Crimea, which is a breach of contracts.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX