

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's foreign trade gap widened in May from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, preliminary figures from the Economy Ministry showed Friday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 1.43 billion in May from EUR 0.94 billion in the corresponding month last year.



Exports climbed 15.2 percent year-over-year in May and imports surged by 16.7 percent.



During the January to May period, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 9.82 billion versus EUR 6.52 billion in the same period of 2016. Both exports and imports advanced by 10.9 percent and 13.3 percent, respectively.



