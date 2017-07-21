AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) today expressed disappointment in the trend at UNAIDS to release estimates of the number of people living with HIV that seem inflated. At an International AIDS Society July 20 pre-meeting in Paris, UNAIDS released its global report that claims 19.5 million people living with HIV are on treatment as of 2016.

"UNAIDS has responded to criticism by AHF and the Global Burden of Disease HIV Study 2015 published by Lancet1 by simply doubling down on an inaccurate system based on estimates. An independent institution-not a UN body, nor UN member states that submit country estimates-needs to audit and validate these estimates. When governments invite AHF to run their treatment sites, we find vast numbers of patients that have already died or are no longer in care. The escalating numbers UNAIDS has released today give a false sense of security to the world that the problem of AIDS is being solved when clearly there is a very long way to go," said Michael Weinstein, president of AIDS Healthcare Foundation.

"AHF continues to be very skeptical about UNAIDS estimates of the number of people living with HIV on treatment because of what we see on the ground. AHF treats more than 765,000 people globally and provides more that 20 million rapid HIV tests each year. We face test kit, condom and anti-retroviral medication stock-outs, bureaucracy, funding cuts and inefficiencies that make these numbers hard to believe. UNAIDS has a conflict in setting the treatment goals, whether it's three ones, three zeroes, or ninety-ninety-ninety and then telling us whether they've been met or not. It's like grading your own homework. We're tired of UNAIDS claiming victory over an epidemic that's still killing over a million people a year. Let's face the challenge with realistic and confirmed data. AIDS isn't over and it doesn't serve the AIDS response when UNAIDS is practicing grade inflation," said Terri Ford, AHF's chief of global advocacy and policy.

