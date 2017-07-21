The energy regulator of the Belgian French-speaking region has announced the grid-fee will come into force in 2020, and not in 2019 as previously planned. PV systems operators are expected to pay an annual fee ranging from €330 to €560.

The energy regulator of the Belgian region of Wallonia, CWaPE, has officially adopted the new tariff methodology for the period 2019-2023, which it submitted to public consultation in early April. The new methodology includes the introduction of a grid-fee for residential PV installations.

The new fee will be applied to all of the region's PV system owners starting from ...

