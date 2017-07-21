The Solar Energy Corporation of India has scrapped large amounts of solar+storage tenders at both the Pavagada and Kadapa solar parks as it seeks to renegotiate with states for lower tariffs.

One of India's leading lights for solar deployment suffered a setback last week as it was forced to drop 950 MW of planned solar tenders due to tumbling prices.

The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has cancelled proposed tenders in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka after a sharp drop in the price of solar in India to just INR 2.44/kWh - at the Bhadla Solar Park in Rajasthan - turned the heads of would-be bidders.

Following a series of delays, tenders for 950 MW of capacity - which was also to include storage support ...

