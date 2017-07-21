

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks shrugged off a lackluster trend across Europe to edge higher on Friday as a weaker pound helped lift shares of top exporters.



The pound hit its lowest level since last October against the euro in the wake of seemingly hawkish comments by ECB President Mario Draghi and reports of disagreement between British Brexit Secretary David Davis and Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier over Britain's exit payment.



Britain's budget deficit came in wider than expected in June, further weighing on the currency.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 18 points or 0.24 percent at 7,505 in late opening deals after rising 0.8 percent on Thursday.



Vodafone Group shares rallied as much as 2.5 percent after the world's second largest mobile operator reported better-than-expected revenue growth in its first quarter, thanks to a robust commercial momentum in Europe and accelerating growth in AMAP region.



Paysafe Group jumped more than 8 percent. The payments firm has received a conditional offer worth $3.71 billion from Blackstone Group LP and CVC Capital Partners.



