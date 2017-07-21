Automated Material Handling Equipment Market to Reach $48.3 Billion by 2023 - Analysis By Product, System Type, Function & Industry

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Automated Material Handling Equipment Market - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The automated material handling equipment market is expected to be valued at USD 48.31 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2017 and 2023. The growth of this market is propelled by the booming e-commerce industry, growing need for automated solutions in various industries, emphasis on workers safety, and the reduction in labor cost through advancement in robotics.

Robots accounted for the largest share in the automated material handling equipment market in 2016. Robots help in cutting cost, improving quality, reducing waste, and saving space in high-value manufacturing areas. The market for automated guided vehicles (AGV) is expected to grow at a high rate between 2017 and 2023. These self-guided vehicles can operate in complex material handling requirements without any human intervention, which is expected to drive the growth of the AGV market.

The market for Unit load material handling system is expected to lead and grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the automated material handling equipment market. The benefits offered by unit load material handling systems are the capability of handling several items simultaneously and reduction in the number of trips and time required for loading and unloading. Unit load material handling systems are widely used in automotive, aviation, semiconductor and electronics, and healthcare industries.

The automated material handling equipment market for storage systems accounted for the major share in 2016. Automated material handling equipment is used for storage application to reduce the cost of storage, maximize space utilization, minimize accidents during the storage process, cut down on labor cost, enhance the efficiency of the manufacturing plant, and ensure high throughput. The automated material handling equipment market for packaging is expected to grow at a high rate between 2017 and 2023. The majority of the industry manufacturers prefer automated systems over manual handling for packing to ensure zero variation in the packaging process. Moreover, automated material handling equipment can maintain the quality of packaging.

The automotive industry is expected to hold the largest size of the automated material handling equipment market from 2017 to 2023. Automated material handling equipment plays a vital role in the automotive industry. The use of automated material handling equipment prevents damage of auto parts and reduces the cost of unproductive labor hours in handling inventory. The automated material handling equipment market for e-commerce industry is expected to grow at a high rate between 2017 and 2023. The e-commerce companies are adopting automated material handling equipment to shorten the delivery time of products to the customers and for storing goods in warehouses to ensure quick delivery of the products.

Companies Mentioned



Addverb Technologies ( India )

) Avancon SA ( Switzerland )

) Beumer Group GmbH & Co. Kg ( Germany )

) Daifuku Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Diversified Conveyors, Inc. (US)

Fives ( France )

) Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH ( Germany )

) Hanwha Corporation ( South Korea )

) Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Hyster-Yale Material Handling, Inc. (US)

Ifuture Robotics Private Ltd. ( India )

) John Bean Technologies Corporation (US)

Jungheinrich AG ( Germany )

) Kardex Group ( Switzerland )

) Kion Group AG ( Germany )

) Knapp AG ( Austria )

( ) Kuka AG ( Germany )

( ) Materials Handling Systems, Inc. (US)

Mecalux, S.A. ( Spain )

) Murata Machinery, Ltd. ( Japan )

) SSI Schaefer AG ( Switzerland )

) System S.P.A. ( Italy )

) TGW Logistics Group GmbH ( Austria )

) Toyota Industries Corporation ( Japan )

) Viastore Systems GmbH ( Germany )



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Market Analysis, By Product



7 Market Analysis, By System Type

8 Software & Services Used in AMH Equipment Market



9 Market Analysis, By Function



10 Market Analysis, By Industry



11 Geographic Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9l2dwl/automated

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716