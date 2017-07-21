

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $505 million, or $1.03 per share. This was higher than $475 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $2.27 billion. This was up from $2.22 billion last year.



SunTrust Banks Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $505 Mln. vs. $475 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.3% -EPS (Q2): $1.03 vs. $0.94 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.99 -Revenue (Q2): $2.27 Bln vs. $2.22 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.3%



