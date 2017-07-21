

BIRMINGHAM (ALABAMA) (dpa-AFX) - Regions Financial Corp. (RF) announced earnings for its second quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $301 million, or $0.25 per share. This was up from $256 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $1.42 billion. This was up from $1.39 billion last year.



Regions Financial Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $301 Mln. vs. $256 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.6% -EPS (Q2): $0.25 vs. $0.20 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.24 -Revenue (Q2): $1.42 Bln vs. $1.39 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.2%



