

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Friday as the euro held at two-year highs against the dollar on seemingly hawkish comments by ECB President Mario Draghi.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.1 percent at 384.38 in late opening deals, but remained on track for a weekly loss.



The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index were also marginally higher while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was rising 0.2 percent amid a weaker pound.



The pound hit its lowest level since last October against the euro in the wake of ECB President Mario Draghi's perceived hawkish tone and reports of disagreement between British Brexit Secretary David Davis and Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier over Britain's exit payment.



Britain's budget deficit came in wider than expected in June, further weighing on the currency.



Vodafone Group shares rallied as much as 2.5 percent after the world's second largest mobile operator reported better-than-expected revenue growth in its first quarter, thanks to a robust commercial momentum in Europe and accelerating growth in AMAP region.



Paysafe Group jumped more than 8 percent. The British payments firm has received a conditional offer worth $3.71 billion from Blackstone Group LP and CVC Capital Partners.



Belgian brewer AB InBev rose 0.7 percent after the company said it was acquiring Hiball Inc., a San Francisco-based maker of organic energy drinks and carbonated juices and water, for an undisclosed amount.



Automakers were broadly lower, with Volkswagen, Renault and Peugeot losing 1-2 percent.



Car parts maker Valeo lost 4.3 percent after its first-half sales and earnings narrowly missed estimates.



Banks also moved lower, with Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, Credit Agricole and Barclays declining 1-2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX