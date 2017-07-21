Global $7.8 Billion Hyperscale Data Center Market Analysis & Trends 2014-2025

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Hyperscale Data Center Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Hyperscale Data Center Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 9.2% over the next decade to reach approximately $7.80 billion by 2025

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increased usage of internet of things in recent years and increasing adoption of cloud computing for various applications.

Based on data center size the market is categorized into large data centers and small and medium-sized data centers.

By industry, hyperscale data center market is segmented into energy, media and entertainment, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, government and defense, research and academics, it and telecom, banking, financial services, and insurance, education, other industries.

Depending on the component the market is segregated by services and solutions. Services are further segregated into maintenance and support, installation and deployment and consulting. Solutions are sub divided into software, networking, storage and server.

Based on end-user the market is categorized into enterprises, colocation providers and cloud providers.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Hyperscale Data Center Market, By Data Center Size



5 Hyperscale Data Center Market, By Industry



6 Hyperscale Data Center Market, By Component



7 Hyperscale Data Center Market, By End-User



8 Hyperscale Data Center Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities



10 Leading Companies



Avago Technologies

Broadcom Ltd.

Cavium, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Inc.

Ericsson

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Lp

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Lenovo Group Limited

Mellanox Technologies, Inc.

Nlyte Software

Nvidia Corporation

Quanta Computer Inc.

Sandisk Corporation

